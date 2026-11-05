New Launch Of“Habit” 24/7 AI Security Center Proactively Guards Against Threats With Human Specialists, Offensive Analysis And Unlimited Incident Response From Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU)

MENAFN - GetNews) $CYCU Has Relaunched as an AI Predictive Cybersecurity Company- Led by Seasoned Intelligence and Private-Sector Cyber Experts

MCLEAN, Va. - November 5, 2026 - Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, CYCU harnesses its AI-enhanced platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies LLC, Cloudburst Security LLC, Cycurion Innovation, Inc., and Cycurion Digital Ally. CYCU serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients committed to securing the digital future.

For investors CYCU currently has a very lean share structure with only 3,230,042 shares outstanding.

Launch of Habit, an AI Security Operations Center That Learns What Normal Looks Like and Hunts Whatever Breaks It

CYCU has launched Habit, an AI-driven security operations center (SOC) built to identify threats before they disrupt operations. The launch also marks the CYCU repositioning as a predictive cybersecurity company, built around a newly assembled team of former U.S. Intelligence Community and private-sector cyber experts.

The CYCU Habit system doesn't chase alerts. It learns what normal looks like for every identity, device, and workload in a client's environment, then goes after whatever breaks the pattern. It connects to the tools a client already runs (or deploys its own agent) to build a living baseline. When something deviates, AI-driven triage and 24/7 CYCU human analysts verify the threat is real, remediate it, and validate the fix before the case is closed. Built-in offensive analysis studies the environment the way an attacker would, so the weaknesses it uncovers become forward intelligence rather than a post-incident forensic record. Where traditional SOC and MDR models mostly process alert volume, CYCU Habit focuses on the signals that matter and verifies each one is resolved, so organizations can act before threats become incidents.

Habit is the first major product release in the CYCU predictive intelligence portfolio. Panoptic ranks exposure and risk by asset, threat vector, and exploitability. Fathom, targeted for early 2027, unifies intelligence, telemetry, and operations into one predictive view of the attacks forming against the systems a client cannot afford to lose. Habit is designed for existing managed-security clients, public-sector agencies, and commercial organizations that want product capabilities combined with 24/7 human oversight.

CYCU already operates a 24/7 security operations center and, through its portfolio companies, has delivered more than 2,000 engagements across more than 30 agencies over 15+ years. Habit brings that operational experience into a product designed to scale from small and midsize businesses to demanding public-sector environments.

$383,000 in New Midwest Law Enforcement Contracts as Special Operations and Intelligence Veterans Lead Renewal

CYCU has announced continued growth in its Digital Ally video solutions business. Over the past 30 days Digital Ally has secured approximately $383,000 in new and expanded contracts with law enforcement agencies across the Midwest. These contracts span in-car video systems, body-worn cameras, cloud-based digital evidence management, and expansions for existing customers. Solutions include the EVO HD and EVO Core in-car video systems, FirstVu Pro body-worn cameras, and multi-year unlimited cloud plans.

Expecting $843,028 in 2026 Revenue from Closed Public Safety Work with Projected $3.43 Million CAD Value Over 10 Years

CYCU has announced that closed public safety engagements, including work supporting the City of Chicago, are forecast to generate approximately $843,028 in revenue during calendar 2026. The work includes CAD administration, go-live support and fire-department training. With the CAD administration position continuing at the current monthly rate for ten years, the projected aggregate value would be approximately $3.43 million.

$800,000 in Annual Contract Spend, Accelerating Commercial Expansion

CYCU has announced several engagements totaling approximately $800,000 in annual contract spend. The work includes a pharmaceutical-industry engagement to support an AI Center of Excellence, a new award with the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), and additional commercial and public-health engagements.

CYCU is building commercial healthcare and life-sciences work as a primary growth market, while continuing to run its government and public-safety franchise. Scope across the engagements includes business continuity and disaster recovery, technology and cybersecurity assessments, program management, organizational change management, and AI operating capability.

The pharmaceutical AI Center of Excellence engagement is a commercial life-sciences win. The NACCHO award is being announced for the first time and deepens the existing CYCU relationship with the association, including its standing as a Diamond Affiliate Partner. Additional commercial and public-health work is included in the annual contract-spend total.

Patent Protection Extended on VuLink®, Cross-Activation Technology That Automatically Records and Syncs Every Camera on Scene

CYCU announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent No. 12,711,989,“Computer Program, Method, and System for Managing Multiple Data Recording Devices,” adding to the intellectual property portfolio acquired with the Digital Ally video solutions business. The grant follows the recently announced CYCU fleet-driver-analytics patent covering the same platform.

The newly granted patent extends the CYCU VuLink® auto-activation family - originally covered by U.S. Patent No. 8,781,292 and continuation No. 10,885,937 - with a system for managing data across multiple recording devices. When any device, such as a body camera, vehicle camera, or microphone, is triggered to record, it signals every other compatible device to start simultaneously, time-stamps each stream for precise synchronization, and links the files together once recording ends.

New Fleet Driver Analytics Patent, Opening a $100 Billion+ Telematics Market While Expanding Customer Base and Deepening Client Retention

CYCU announced the addition of U.S. Patent No. 12,705,983, titled“Tracking and analysis of drivers within a fleet of vehicles,” to the intellectual property portfolio acquired with the Digital Ally video solutions business.

The newly granted patent extends the CYCU video and evidence management platform into fleet driver analytics - a category that opens the Company to the global vehicle telematics market, which Fortune Business Insights estimates at approximately $102 billion in 2026 and projects will reach approximately $199 billion by 2034.

$500,000 Share Repurchase Program, Citing Meaningful Undervaluation

The CYCU announced Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $500,000 over the next 12 months. Under the program, the Company may repurchase shares of its CYCU common stock in open-market transactions or through other lawful methods.

Consensus Beat on Revenue and EPS; Gross Margin Improves Nearly 5X

CYCU has announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Highlights:

Revenue of $3.8 million, exceeding Wall Street consensus of $3.62 million (essentially flat versus $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2025).

Gross profit of $1.1 million (29.1% gross margin), a nearly five-fold increase from $0.2 million (6.1% margin) in the prior-year period.

EPS of $(0.41), beating consensus of $(0.56); net loss of $(4.0) million, improved from $(5.3) million in the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA of $(1.4) million, improved from $(2.1) million in the prior-year quarter.

Net debt dropped 28% to $5.8 million from $8.1 million year-over-year.

CYCU is actively pursuing 122 open opportunities representing approximately $34 million in potential additional first-year contract value, including approximately $11 million in late-stage pursuits.

Acquisition of Digital Ally Video Solutions Adds More Than $5 Million Revenue and Over $1.2 Million EBITDA - Bringing Annual Revenue Run Rate to $30 Million

CYCU successfully closed its acquisition of substantially all assets of Kustom Entertainment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: KUST) legacy video solutions segment.

This strategic acquisition brings together Kustom's established Digital Ally-branded portfolio - including in-car video systems, body-worn cameras, digital evidence management solutions, hardware, software platforms, and related services - with CYCU advanced AI cybersecurity capabilities. The deal is expected to add more than $5 million in annual revenue and over $1.2 million in EBITDA, and provides immediate access to more than 800 new clients, many of which are law enforcement agencies, municipalities, and public safety organizations that align closely with the CYCU existing customer base, creating substantial cross-selling opportunities.

The acquired portfolio includes a robust intellectual property portfolio of over 50 patents, strengthening CYCU technology moat in video surveillance, evidence management, and public safety solutions.

Largest Contract in Company History: $54.6 Million 10-Year Award with Top-5 Global Consulting Firm

CYCU has announced a major 10-year contract award secured through a partnership with a top-5 global consulting firm - one of the most significant contracts in the Company's history. The agreement supports the modernization and secure operation of a major Health and Human Services System for a state government agency. The CYCU contract carries a total value of approximately $54.6 million, with expected annual revenue exceeding $5 million.

Launched Habit, a New 24/7 AI Security Operations Center with Human Response That Learns What Normal Looks Like and Hunts Whatever Breaks It.

$383,000 Secured in New Midwest Law Enforcement Contracts.

October Relaunch as a Predictive Cybersecurity Company, Powered by AI and Led by Former Intelligence Community and Private-Sector Cyber Experts.

$843,028 in 2026 Revenue Expected from Closed Public Safety Work with Projected $3.43 Million CAD Value Over 10 Years.

$800,000 in Annual Contract Spend, Accelerating Commercial Expansion Covering Pharmaceutical AI Center Plus Commercial and public-Health Work.

New Fleet Driver Analytics Patent, Opening a $100 Billion+ Telematics Market.

Patent Protection Extended on VuLink®, Cross-Activation Technology That Automatically Records and Syncs Every Camera on Scene.

Authorized $500,000 Share Repurchase Program Over Next 12 Months.

Revenue and EPS Beat Consensus - Gross Margin Improves Nearly 5X.

Acquisition of Digital Ally Video Solutions Adds More Than $5 Million Revenue and Over $1.2 Million EBITDA Bringing Annual Revenue Run Rate to $30 Million.

Secured Largest Contract in Company History: $54.6 Million 10-Year Award with Top-5 Global Consulting Firm.

About Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU)

Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU) is a technology-enabled cybersecurity and IT services company focused on protecting organizations against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. The company provides cybersecurity, managed services, information assurance, systems engineering, risk management, IT infrastructure and other technology solutions to government agencies and corporate clients. Cycurion also combines AI-driven technologies with cybersecurity, secure communications, digital investigations and public-safety technologies to create a broader, integrated security platform.

Mission

Cycurion's mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge IT and cybersecurity solutions that optimize clients' technology environments, strengthen security and help organizations operate securely, efficiently and reliably. The company's current strategy is increasingly centered on AI-enhanced cybersecurity, higher-margin managed services and mission-critical solutions for federal, state and local government and enterprise customers.

Cycurion was incorporated on October 12, 2017, in Delaware.

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