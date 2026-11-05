Cancer Pain Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Cancer Pain market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Cancer Pain drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 05, 2026, DelveInsight's“Cancer Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Cancer Pain market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Cancer Pain Report



In June 2026, Artelo Biosciences presented Phase I clinical data and translational biomarker findings supporting development of ART26.12 at the International Cannabinoid Research Society 2026 Annual Symposium.

In May 2026, Dogwood Therapeutics announced the start of a new Halneuron Phase IIb extension study in chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain. HALNEURON showed statistically significant pain reduction in a completed Phase II study in general cancer pain, and Phase II topline results are expected in Q3 2026, with Phase III planned for 2027. It holds FDA Fast Track designation.

IRX211 (Nexalis Therapeutics, formerly InhaleRX), an inhaled cannabinoid therapy for breakthrough cancer pain, has completed Phase I with favorable safety and is Phase II-ready.

DelveInsight estimates about 1.6 million chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) incident cases in the 7MM in 2025.

Cancer pain affects more than 70% of patients with advanced cancer, and the discontinuation of FDA-approved transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl products has widened the treatment gap for breakthrough cancer pain.

DelveInsight's report depicts a limited late-stage pipeline that is increasingly focused on non-opioid, mechanism-based therapies.

Leading Cancer Pain companies include Dogwood Therapeutics, Nexalis Therapeutics (InhaleRX), Artelo Biosciences, AlgoTx, Tetra-Bio Pharma, Intellia Therapeutics, and others. Promising therapies include IRX211, tetrodotoxin (HALNEURON), WST-057, ATX01, ART26.12, and others.

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Cancer Pain Overview

Cancer pain is a multifactorial, debilitating condition that arises from the tumor itself, cancer treatments, or both. It is heterogeneous and may be nociceptive, neuropathic, inflammatory, or mixed, which makes diagnosis and management challenging. Its prevalence rises with disease progression and it impairs function, emotional well-being, and quality of life. Diagnosis relies on pain history, physical examination, and standardized scales such as the Numeric Rating Scale, Visual Analog Scale, and Brief Pain Inventory, with imaging used to find causes. Treatment follows the WHO analgesic ladder: acetaminophen and NSAIDs for mild pain, strong opioids for moderate-to-severe pain, adjuvants for neuropathic and bone pain, and interventional procedures, radiotherapy, surgery, and palliative care for refractory pain.

Common features include:



Persistent or breakthrough pain

Neuropathic pain, including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy

Moderate-to-severe pain in advanced disease

Opioid-related side effects, tolerance, and dependence Impaired function and quality of life

Cancer Pain Emerging Drugs Profile

IRX211: Nexalis Therapeutics (formerly InhaleRX) IRX211 is an investigational inhaled cannabinoid-based therapy for breakthrough cancer pain. It uses a proprietary inhalation platform for rapid pulmonary absorption and fast onset of analgesia, offering a non-opioid alternative. Phase I data reported in 2024 showed favorable safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics with no serious adverse events. The company plans real-world evidence through Australia's Special Access Scheme. Currently, the drug is Phase II-ready.

Tetrodotoxin (HALNEURON): Dogwood Therapeutics Tetrodotoxin is an investigational first-in-class, non-opioid analgesic and a selective voltage-gated sodium channel blocker that inhibits peripheral pain signaling without engaging opioid receptors. It is being developed for cancer-related pain, including CIPN, and holds FDA Fast Track designation. Dogwood expects FDA interactions in H2 2026 and a Phase III in 2027 with a synthetic formulation. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

ART26.12: Artelo Biosciences ART26.12 is an investigational oral small molecule for cancer pain. Phase I data and translational biomarker findings were presented in June 2026. Currently, the drug is in Phase I.

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Cancer Pain Market Drivers



Rising cancer burden and survival: More patients live longer with cancer, increasing chronic and breakthrough pain prevalence.

Palliative and supportive care expansion: Greater integration of palliative care improves access to pain management.

Shift away from opioids: Concerns about tolerance and dependence are speeding demand for non-opioid analgesics and multimodal regimens.

Breakthrough pain treatment gap: The exit of approved TIRF products leaves an opening for new options.

Non-opioid pipeline: Sodium channel blockers and cannabinoid-based therapies target persistent unmet needs.

Regulatory support: Fast Track designation and other incentives help advance development. Large CIPN population: About 1.6 million incident cases in the 7MM create a significant treatable pool.

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Cancer Pain Market Barriers



Entrenched, low-cost opioids and generics: Opioids, NSAIDs, and adjuvants are the established standard of care.

Limited late-stage pipeline: Most candidates are in Phase II or earlier, with Phase III not expected before 2027.

Heterogeneous pain types: Mixed mechanisms complicate trial design and patient selection.

Subjective endpoints: Pain scales and high placebo response make showing benefit difficult.

Opioid regulation and stigma: Prescribing restrictions affect pain care and development strategies.

Reimbursement pressure: Payers may limit coverage of premium new analgesics. Regulatory uncertainty: No therapy is approved specifically for CIPN, so development

Scope of the Cancer Pain Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: IRX211, tetrodotoxin (HALNEURON), WST-057, ATX01, ART26.12, and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Cancer Pain: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): None currently

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): Tetrodotoxin/HALNEURON (Dogwood Therapeutics); IRX211 (Nexalis Therapeutics), Phase II-ready

Early Stage Products (Phase I): ART26.12 (Artelo Biosciences)

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.