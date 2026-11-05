Psoriatic Arthritis Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Psoriatic Arthritis market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Psoriatic Arthritis drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 05, 2026, DelveInsight's“Psoriatic Arthritis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the Psoriatic Arthritis Report



In May 2026, Affibody presented positive 52-week data from a global Phase IIb/III study of izokibep in PsA at EULAR 2026. Izokibep met the primary endpoint of ACR50 at 16 weeks with high statistical significance.

In March 2026, Bristol Myers Squibb announced FDA approval of deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU), the first TYK2 inhibitor approved for active PsA in adults, based on the Phase III POETYK PsA-1 and PsA-2 trials.

In March 2026, Sun Pharmaceutical announced that the FDA accepted for review its sBLA for tildrakizumab (ILUMYA) in adults with active PsA, with an FDA action date expected by October 2026.

UCB's BIMZELX (bimekizumab) reported net sales of USD 2.5 billion in 2025.

About 2.4 million people in the US live with PsA, and roughly 1 in 3 people with psoriasis also have PsA.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space shifting from TNF inhibitors toward IL-17, IL-23, TYK2, and oral targeted therapies.

Leading Psoriatic Arthritis companies include Bristol Myers Squibb, UCB, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Affibody Medical, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, AltruBio, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and others. Promising therapies include tildrakizumab (ILUMYA), izokibep, icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113), zasocitinib (TAK-279), ALTB-168, tulisokibart (MK-7240-015), JNJ-88545223, and others.

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Psoriatic Arthritis Overview

Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disease of the skin and joints, strongly associated with psoriasis. It follows a heterogeneous course, from mild peripheral arthritis to severe erosive joint damage and axial involvement. It typically begins between ages 30 and 50, and early diagnosis matters because delayed treatment can cause irreversible structural damage. Diagnosis is clinical, supported by CASPAR classification criteria and imaging (X-ray, ultrasound, MRI), with laboratory tests mainly used to exclude other conditions. Treatment is stepwise: NSAIDs and conventional DMARDs such as methotrexate in mild disease, then biologics (TNF, IL-17, and IL-23 inhibitors) and oral targeted therapies (JAK and TYK2 inhibitors) in moderate-to-severe disease.

Common features include:



Joint pain, swelling, and stiffness

Enthesitis (inflammation at tendon and ligament insertions)

Dactylitis (“sausage digits”)

Skin psoriasis Axial involvement in some patients

Psoriatic Arthritis Emerging Drugs Profile

Tildrakizumab (ILUMYA): Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Tildrakizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody against the IL-23 p19 subunit, approved for plaque psoriasis and being evaluated in PsA for effects on joint symptoms, enthesitis, dactylitis, and skin. It is given subcutaneously. The FDA accepted its sBLA in March 2026, with an action date expected by October 2026. Currently, the drug is in Phase III, with an sBLA under review.

Izokibep: Affibody Medical Izokibep is an investigational subcutaneous IL-17A inhibitor built on Affibody technology for high target affinity and tissue penetration. The Phase IIb/III study met its ACR50 primary endpoint at 16 weeks, with positive 52-week data presented at EULAR 2026. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

Icotrokinra (JNJ-77242113): Johnson & Johnson Icotrokinra is an investigational oral peptide that acts as an IL-23 receptor antagonist, aiming to pair biologic-like efficacy with oral convenience. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

Zasocitinib (TAK-279): Takeda Zasocitinib is an investigational oral TYK2 inhibitor. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

Tulisokibart (MK-7240-015): Merck Sharp & Dohme Tulisokibart is a subcutaneous antibody that inhibits the interaction between TL1A and death receptor-3 (DR3). Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

ALTB-168: AltruBio ALTB-168 is a subcutaneous investigational agent described as an apoptosis stimulant. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

JNJ-88545223: Johnson & Johnson JNJ-88545223 is an oral investigational therapy targeting immune pathways. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

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Psoriatic Arthritis Market Drivers and Barriers

Market Drivers



Rising diagnosis: Better screening of psoriasis patients and improved imaging detect more cases earlier, expanding the treated pool and long-term demand.

Shift to targeted therapies: IL-17, IL-23, and JAK/TYK2 inhibitors are replacing conventional DMARDs and improve both joint and skin outcomes.

Strong innovation pipeline: TYK2 inhibitors, oral IL-23 pathway blockers, and new IL-17 agents are widening choice.

Recent approvals and expansions: Deucravacitinib's approval and tildrakizumab's pending decision show continued label expansion.

Oral options: Convenience of oral agents appeals to patients who prefer to avoid injections.

Commercial strength of leaders: Risankizumab and bimekizumab show strong uptake and sales. Large unmet need: Many patients have incomplete response, persistent pain, and fatigue, sustaining demand for better therapy.

Market Barriers



Biosimilar pressure: TNF inhibitor biosimilars are intensifying pricing pressure on the class.

Crowded market: Many established IL-17 and IL-23 agents make differentiation hard for new entrants.

Heterogeneous disease: Varied domains (joints, skin, spine) complicate trial design and treatment selection.

Lack of predictive biomarkers: Personalized therapy selection remains limited.

Safety limits of long-term therapy: Long-term safety concerns persist for some classes.

High cost and restricted access: Economic burden and payer controls limit uptake of newer agents. Limited disease modification: Current therapies control inflammation but do not fully address structural damage.

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Scope of the Psoriatic Arthritis Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: Deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU), bimekizumab (BIMZELX), risankizumab (SKYRIZI), upadacitinib (RINVOQ), guselkumab (TREMFYA), tildrakizumab (ILUMYA), izokibep, icotrokinra, zasocitinib, ALTB-168, tulisokibart, JNJ-88545223, and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Psoriatic Arthritis: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): Tildrakizumab (Sun Pharma), Izokibep (Affibody Medical), Icotrokinra (Johnson & Johnson), Zasocitinib (Takeda)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): ALTB-168 (AltruBio), Tulisokibart (Merck Sharp & Dohme), JNJ-88545223 (Johnson & Johnson)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): None currently

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.