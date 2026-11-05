T-Cell Malignancies Market And Pipeline Appear Robust With Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The T-Cell Malignancies market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline T-Cell Malignancies drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 05, 2026, DelveInsight's“T-Cell Malignancies Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the T-Cell Malignancies market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and examines the market drivers and barriers shaping the space.

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Key Takeaways from the T-Cell Malignancies Report



In March 2026, Prescient Therapeutics advanced enrollment in its Phase II trial of PTX-100, a geranylgeranyl transferase-1 (GGT-1) inhibitor, in relapsed/refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

In December 2025, Corvus Pharmaceuticals presented final Phase I/Ib data for soquelitinib in T-cell lymphoma at ASH 2025, supporting an ongoing registrational Phase III trial in relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL).

In November 2025, Innate Pharma announced that the FDA completed its review of the confirmatory Phase III protocol for lacutamab in CTCL with no further comments, clearing the trial to proceed.

The T-cell malignancies market was about USD 1.8 billion across the 7MM in 2025 and is projected to reach about USD 3.17 billion by 2036, a CAGR of 5.2% from 2026 to 2036. The US was the largest market at about USD 1,250 million in 2025.

DelveInsight estimates about 15,500 incident cases in the US in 2025, with about 12,330 PTCL and about 3,100 CTCL.

Brentuximab vedotin (ADCETRIS) is projected to generate the highest revenue among therapies in the US in 2036.

DelveInsight's report depicts a space shifting from chemotherapy toward targeted and immunotherapy-based approaches, including ADCs, checkpoint inhibitors, epigenetic modulators, and cell therapy.

Leading T-Cell Malignancies companies include Kyowa Kirin, Pfizer (Seagen), Takeda, Helsinn Therapeutics, Citius Pharmaceuticals, HUYABIO, Acrotech Biopharma, Mundipharma, Soligenix, Prescient Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, and others. Promising therapies include denileukin diftitox (LYMPHIR), brentuximab vedotin (ADCETRIS), mogamulizumab (POTELIGEO), duvelisib, golidocitinib, PTX-100, lacutamab, AUTO4, linperlisib, and others.

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T-Cell Malignancies Overview

T-cell malignancies are a heterogeneous group of diseases reflecting clonal evolution of dysfunctional T cells, and T-cell lymphomas make up about 10 to 15% of non-Hodgkin lymphomas. The main groups are peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), covering nodal and systemic disease such as PTCL-NOS, angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, anaplastic large cell lymphoma, and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), including mycosis fungoides and Sézary syndrome. About 60% of CTCL patients present at early stages, but about 30% may progress to advanced disease. Diagnosis rests on biopsy, immunophenotyping, molecular testing for T-cell receptor clonality, and imaging. CHOP-based chemotherapy is standard first-line for PTCL, while CTCL is managed with skin-directed and systemic therapies, with targeted agents and stem cell transplantation used in selected patients.

Common features include:



Skin lesions in CTCL

Lymphadenopathy and systemic symptoms in PTCL

High relapse rates after first-line therapy

Limited durable options in relapsed disease Impact on quality of life from itching, pain, and disfigurement

T-Cell Malignancies Emerging Drugs Profile

Duvelisib (COPIKTRA): Secura Bio Duvelisib is an oral dual PI3K-delta/gamma inhibitor being evaluated for T-cell malignancies, particularly relapsed/refractory PTCL. PI3K signaling drives malignant cell proliferation and supports the tumor microenvironment. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

Golidocitinib: Dizal Pharmaceuticals Golidocitinib is an oral JAK1 inhibitor being developed for relapsed/refractory PTCL. Currently, the drug is in Phase III.

PTX-100: Prescient Therapeutics PTX-100 is an intravenous GGT-1 inhibitor for relapsed/refractory CTCL, with enrollment advancing in its Phase II trial. Currently, the drug is in Phase II.

Soquelitinib: Corvus Pharmaceuticals Soquelitinib is an investigational therapy for T-cell lymphoma. Final Phase I/Ib data were presented at ASH 2025, supporting an ongoing registrational Phase III trial in relapsed/refractory PTCL.

Lacutamab (IPH4102): Innate Pharma Lacutamab is an investigational anti-KIR antibody for CTCL. The FDA cleared its confirmatory Phase III protocol in November 2025.

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T-Cell Malignancies Market Drivers and Barriers

Market Drivers



Rising incidence: An aging population and better molecular classification and diagnosis are increasing identified cases, with about 15,500 incident cases in the US in 2025.

Large unmet need: High relapse rates and no standard of care for relapsed/refractory PTCL sustain demand for new options.

Targeted and immunotherapy shift: ADCs, monoclonal antibodies, checkpoint inhibitors, and epigenetic agents are moving care beyond chemotherapy.

Diversified pipeline: Dual-target, multi-antigen, and next-generation therapies aim to address relapse and antigen escape.

New mechanisms: GGT-1 inhibition with PTX-100 and anti-KIR with lacutamab open new approaches.

Recent approvals: Denileukin diftitox (LYMPHIR) was approved in August 2024, showing a path for new agents. Late-stage progress: Duvelisib, golidocitinib, soquelitinib, and lacutamab are in or entering Phase III.

Market Barriers



Rarity and heterogeneity: Small, diverse patient populations limit trial recruitment and large-scale development.

Entrenched standard of care: CHOP-based chemotherapy remains first-line, and combination strategies have mostly failed because of toxicity.

Limited biomarkers: The lack of reliable disease-specific markers delays diagnosis and complicates treatment choice.

Subtype-restricted benefit: Many approved agents give only modest, subtype-specific benefit.

High therapy cost: Belinostat therapy is estimated at about USD 516,556, which may strain reimbursement.

Pipeline timelines: Many candidates are in early-to-mid-stage trials, with launches not expected until later in the forecast. Competition from established agents: ADCETRIS and POTELIGEO set a high bar for new entrants.

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Scope of the T-Cell Malignancies Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, Japan)

Companies: As listed above

Therapies: Denileukin diftitox (LYMPHIR), brentuximab vedotin (ADCETRIS), mogamulizumab (POTELIGEO), pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), crizotinib (XALKORI), tucidinostat (HIYASTA), pralatrexate (FOLOTYN), bexarotene (TARGRETIN), vorinostat (ZOLINZA), romidepsin (ISTODAX), and others

Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Assessment by Clinical Stage: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

T-Cell Malignancies: Overview

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Late Stage Products (Phase III): Duvelisib (Secura Bio), Golidocitinib (Dizal Pharmaceuticals), Soquelitinib (Corvus Pharmaceuticals), Lacutamab (Innate Pharma)

Mid Stage Products (Phase II): PTX-100 (Prescient Therapeutics)

Early Stage Products (Phase I): AUTO4

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Inactive Products

Key Companies

Key Products

Unmet Needs

Market Drivers and Barriers

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.