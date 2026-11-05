Pheochromocytoma And Paraganglioma Market Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.3% Through 2036, Driven By Targeted Therapies And Emerging Pipeline Developments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma market analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on pipeline Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On November 05, 2026, DelveInsight's“Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma (PCPG) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036” report provides comprehensive insights into the Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma market and pipeline landscape across the 7MM. It covers marketed and emerging drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also evaluates the therapeutics assessment by product type, clinical stage, route of administration, and mechanism of action, while examining the market drivers, barriers, unmet needs, and competitive developments shaping the treatment landscape.

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Key Takeaways from the Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Report



According to DelveInsight, the Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma market size across the 7MM was approximately USD 300 million in 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2026–2036).

The US accounted for the largest market share, with an estimated market size of approximately USD 200 million in 2025.

In 2025, the total number of incident Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma cases across the 7MM was approximately 4,900.

Approximately 10% of pheochromocytomas and 40% of paragangliomas are classified as malignant, highlighting the clinical challenges associated with metastatic disease.

In May 2025, belzutifan (WELIREG), developed by Merck, received FDA approval for adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic PCPG.

Belzutifan represents an important advancement in the PCPG treatment landscape as the first oral targeted therapy approved for this rare tumor indication, addressing the HIF-2α pathway.

Lutetium [177Lu] oxodotreotide (LUTATHERA), developed by Novartis, represents an emerging radiopharmaceutical approach targeting somatostatin receptor-positive PCPG.

Promising pipeline candidates include JZP3507 (ONC206) from Jazz Pharmaceuticals and [212Pb]VMT-a-NET from Perspective Therapeutics. Leading Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma companies include Novartis, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Lantheus Holdings, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Baxter International, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich, Curium Pharma, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, and others.

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Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Overview

Pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma (PCPG) are rare neuroendocrine tumors that originate from chromaffin cells associated with the autonomic nervous system. Pheochromocytomas develop in the adrenal medulla, whereas paragangliomas arise outside the adrenal glands in sympathetic or parasympathetic ganglia. These tumors frequently produce excessive catecholamines, resulting in symptoms such as hypertension, headaches, palpitations, and excessive sweating.

Although many PCPG tumors are benign and localized, a proportion can develop metastatic potential, making early diagnosis, risk assessment, and appropriate treatment essential. Approximately 10% of pheochromocytomas and 40% of paragangliomas are classified as malignant. Germline genetic mutations are identified in roughly 30% of patients, with mutations affecting SDHx genes associated with an increased probability of malignant transformation.

Common features include:



Persistent or episodic hypertension

Severe headaches and excessive sweating

Palpitations and increased heart rate

Adrenal or extra-adrenal tumor development

Hereditary genetic mutations and familial predisposition Risk of recurrence and metastatic progression

Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Emerging Drugs Profile

Belzutifan (WELIREG): Merck

Belzutifan is a potent and selective hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha (HIF-2α) inhibitor developed by Merck. The therapy targets the HIF-2α pathway, which plays an important role in tumor development and progression. It received FDA approval in May 2025 for adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic PCPG, representing a significant advancement in targeted treatment options.

Lutetium [177Lu] Oxodotreotide/Dotatate (LUTATHERA): Novartis

Lutetium [177Lu] oxodotreotide is a peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) developed and marketed by Novartis. It combines the somatostatin analogue dotatate with the beta-emitting isotope lutetium-177 to deliver targeted radiation to tumor cells expressing somatostatin receptors, particularly SSTR2. Its development in PCPG remains dependent on further clinical evaluation and a dedicated development strategy.

JZP3507 (ONC206): Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JZP3507, also known as ONC206, is an investigational oral therapy being evaluated for PCPG. It acts as a mitochondrial protease activator through its ClpP agonist mechanism of action. The candidate has reached Phase II development, offering a potential novel therapeutic approach for patients with PCPG.

[212Pb]VMT-a-NET: Perspective Therapeutics

[212Pb]VMT-a-NET is an investigational radiopharmaceutical being developed by Perspective Therapeutics for unresectable or metastatic SSTR2-expressing neuroendocrine tumors, including PCPG. The therapy uses targeted alpha-particle radiation to deliver treatment to tumor cells expressing somatostatin receptor 2. The candidate is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

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Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Drivers



Rising Disease Incidence and Improved Diagnosis: Increasing recognition of rare neuroendocrine tumors and advancements in diagnostic technologies are improving PCPG detection. Advanced imaging, biochemical testing, and genetic screening are contributing to better patient identification.

Advancements in Targeted Therapies: The development of HIF-2α inhibitors, peptide receptor radionuclide therapy, and radiopharmaceutical agents is expanding treatment opportunities for advanced and metastatic PCPG.

Regulatory Approvals and Novel Drug Launches: The FDA approval of belzutifan (WELIREG) in May 2025 introduced an important targeted treatment option for patients with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic PCPG.

Growing Clinical Pipeline: Investigational therapies such as JZP3507 and [212Pb]VMT-a-NET are strengthening the development landscape and creating opportunities for future treatment innovation.

Increasing Awareness and Genetic Screening: Greater awareness of hereditary PCPG and wider adoption of genetic testing are supporting earlier diagnosis and improved risk assessment. Precision Medicine Development: Growing understanding of molecular pathways and genetic alterations is encouraging the development of mechanism-based treatments tailored to specific tumor characteristics.

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Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Market Barriers



Limited Treatment Options: Despite recent therapeutic progress, treatment options remain limited, particularly for patients with advanced, unresectable, or metastatic disease.

Diagnostic Challenges: Limited sensitivity of existing biomarkers and histopathological methods can make it difficult to identify small lesions and predict metastatic potential.

Disease Heterogeneity: Genetic variations and differences in tumor location, progression, and molecular characteristics complicate treatment selection and clinical management.

Risk of Metastatic Progression: The potential for metastatic transformation and disease recurrence creates challenges in long-term patient management.

Limited Clinical Trial Populations: The rarity of PCPG restricts patient recruitment and may slow the clinical development of emerging therapies.

High Treatment Costs: Advanced targeted therapies and radiopharmaceutical approaches may create affordability and reimbursement challenges. Long-Term Monitoring Requirements: Patients may require prolonged surveillance due to recurrence risks and uncertainties surrounding metastatic potential.

Scope of the Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Report



Coverage: 7MM (US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Study Period: 2020–2036.

Forecast Period: 2026–2036.

Companies: Merck, Novartis, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Perspective Therapeutics, and other key market participants.

Marketed Therapies: Belzutifan (WELIREG) and metyrosine (DEMSER).

Emerging Therapies: Lutetium [177Lu] oxodotreotide/dotatate (LUTATHERA), JZP3507 (ONC206), and [212Pb]VMT-a-NET.

Assessment by Clinical Stage: Phase I, Phase II, and other relevant development stages.

Market Assessment: Total market size, market size by therapies, market size by drug class, and therapy uptake.

Epidemiology Assessment: Incident cases, genetic mutation distribution, age-specific cases, and localized versus metastatic disease. Competitive Assessment: Key companies, emerging therapies, clinical development, and market positioning.

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Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma: Overview

Disease Background and Diagnosis

Epidemiology and Patient Population Forecast

Current Treatment Landscape

Pipeline Therapeutics

Therapeutic Assessment

DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

Marketed Products: Belzutifan (Merck) and Metyrosine

Emerging Products: LUTATHERA (Novartis), JZP3507 (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), and [212Pb]VMT-a-NET (Perspective Therapeutics)

Market Size and Forecast

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Companies and Competitive Landscape

Clinical Trial and Pipeline Development Activities

Drug Uptake and Market Access

Unmet Needs

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Analyst Views

Appendix

About Us

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, DelveInsight offers customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe.