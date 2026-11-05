Buerger's Disease Market Is Projected To Evolve By 2036 Owing To The Growing Focus On Vascular Regeneration And Emerging Therapeutic Approaches Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Buerger's disease are expected to evolve through 2036, driven by the high unmet medical need for effective treatment options, the growing focus on early diagnosis and tobacco cessation, and the increasing need for therapies that address ischemic complications and tissue damage.

(Albany, New York) – November 5, 2026 – The market dynamics for Buerger's disease are expected to evolve through 2036, driven by the high unmet medical need for effective treatment options, the growing focus on early diagnosis and tobacco cessation, and the increasing need for therapies that address ischemic complications and tissue damage. Additionally, the development of emerging approaches such as mesenchymal stem cell therapy (K-STEMCELL), CLBS 12 (Caladrius Biosciences), ATI-1013 (Antidote Therapeutics), and other investigational candidates may contribute to the future treatment landscape.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Buerger's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Buerger's disease, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, emerging therapies, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Buerger's Disease Market



The Buerger's disease market is expected to evolve during the forecast period, supported by the need for improved management of ischemic complications and the development of emerging therapeutic approaches.

The market assessment covers the seven major markets (7MM), comprising the United States, EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

DelveInsight's epidemiological analysis indicates that the prevalence of Buerger's disease has declined in some populations over recent years, partly due to reduced smoking rates and the application of more stringent diagnostic criteria.

Most patients with Buerger's disease are aged 20–45 years, and the condition is reported more frequently in men, with an approximate male-to-female ratio of 3:1.

Around 43% of patients who continue smoking after diagnosis required one or more amputations over an average follow-up period of 7.6 years, according to the epidemiological analysis cited by DelveInsight.

The Buerger's disease pipeline includes 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs, covering candidates across clinical and nonclinical development stages.

Key companies involved in the pipeline landscape include K-STEMCELL, Caladrius Biosciences, and Antidote Therapeutics. Promising investigational approaches include mesenchymal stem cell therapy, CLBS 12, and ATI-1013.

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Key Factors Driving the Buerger's Disease Market

High Unmet Medical Need: Buerger's disease can cause progressive ischemia, persistent pain, non-healing ulcers, gangrene, and, in severe cases, amputation. The limited availability of disease-specific pharmacological treatments highlights the need for more effective therapeutic approaches that can improve circulation and preserve affected tissue.

Growing Focus on Tobacco Cessation and Early Diagnosis: Complete tobacco cessation remains the cornerstone of Buerger's disease management. Greater awareness of the association between tobacco exposure and disease progression, along with early recognition of vascular symptoms, may help reduce complications and the risk of limb loss.

Increasing Interest in Regenerative Therapies: Emerging approaches such as mesenchymal stem cell therapy are being investigated for their potential to support vascularization and tissue repair in patients with ischemic ulcers and tissue damage. These approaches may provide additional treatment possibilities if their clinical benefits are established.

Advances in Vascular and Wound Care: Improvements in wound management, infection control, pain management, and multidisciplinary vascular care are supporting the management of patients with Buerger's disease. Pharmacological and interventional approaches may also be considered depending on disease severity and individual clinical circumstances.

Buerger's Disease Competitive Landscape

Several Buerger's disease drugs and investigational approaches are under development, including CLBS 12 (Caladrius Biosciences), mesenchymal stem cell therapy (K-STEMCELL), and ATI-1013 (Antidote Therapeutics).

These candidates represent different stages of development and therapeutic approaches. Mesenchymal stem cell therapy is being investigated for its potential to support vascular regeneration and tissue repair, while CLBS 12 and ATI-1013 are included in DelveInsight's pipeline assessment. The pipeline landscape also covers product profiles, mechanisms of action, clinical and nonclinical development stages, and other research and development activities.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the Buerger's disease treatment landscape @ Buerger's Disease Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Buerger's Disease Market



In 2026, DelveInsight's Buerger's Disease – Pipeline Insight report assessed 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs across different stages of clinical and nonclinical development.

DelveInsight's pipeline assessment identified CLBS 12 from Caladrius Biosciences as a mid-stage candidate for Buerger's disease.

DelveInsight's pipeline assessment included mesenchymal stem cell therapy associated with K-STEMCELL among early-stage therapeutic approaches. ATI-1013, developed by Antidote Therapeutics, was included in the preclinical and discovery-stage pipeline assessment.

What is Buerger's Disease?

Buerger's disease, also known as thromboangiitis obliterans, is a rare, progressive, nonatherosclerotic inflammatory vascular disorder that primarily affects small- and medium-sized arteries and veins in the hands and feet. The condition causes inflammation and blood clot formation, resulting in blood vessel blockage and reduced blood flow to the extremities.

Common symptoms include pain, coldness, pale or bluish discoloration of fingers and toes, skin ulcers, and, in severe cases, gangrene. The disease is strongly associated with tobacco exposure, which is considered essential for its onset and progression. Complete tobacco cessation is the cornerstone of management and is important for reducing disease progression and the risk of amputation.

Buerger's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Buerger's disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The Buerger's disease market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 across the 7MM, segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Buerger's Disease

Gender-specific Cases of Buerger's Disease

Age-specific Cases of Buerger's Disease Treated Cases of Buerger's Disease

Scope of the Buerger's Disease Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Buerger's disease current management approaches and emerging therapies

Buerger's Disease Market Dynamics: Key market drivers, barriers, unmet needs, and future market outlook

Key Companies: K-STEMCELL, Caladrius Biosciences, Antidote Therapeutics, and others included in the pipeline assessment

Key Therapies: Mesenchymal stem cell therapy, CLBS 12, ATI-1013, and other pipeline candidates covered in the report

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Pipeline assessment, product profiles, development stages, and therapeutic evaluation

Epidemiology Analysis: Total diagnosed prevalent cases, gender-specific cases, age-specific cases, and treated cases across the 7MM Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Analyst Views, and future treatment opportunities

To know more about Buerger's disease companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Buerger's Disease Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Buerger's Disease Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Buerger's Disease

SWOT Analysis of Buerger's Disease

Buerger's Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Buerger's Disease Market Overview at a Glance

Buerger's Disease Background and Overview

Buerger's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-specific Patient Population of Buerger's Disease

Buerger's Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Buerger's Disease Unmet Needs

Buerger's Disease Emerging Therapies

Buerger's Disease Market Outlook

Country-wise Buerger's Disease Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Buerger's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Buerger's Disease Market Drivers

Buerger's Disease Market Barriers

Buerger's Disease Appendix

Buerger's Disease Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.