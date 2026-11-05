Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Development Of Novel Targeted Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) are expected to witness growth driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, increasing awareness and diagnosis of APS, and the growing need for effective strategies to prevent recurrent thrombotic events and pregnancy-related complications.

(Albany, New York) – November 5, 2026 – The market dynamics for Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) are expected to witness growth driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, increasing awareness and diagnosis of APS, and the growing need for effective strategies to prevent recurrent thrombotic events and pregnancy-related complications. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as RAY121 (Chugai Pharmaceutical), anifrolumab (SAPHNELO) (AstraZeneca), and other immunomodulatory approaches may further shape the market in the coming years.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Antiphospholipid Syndrome, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market



The Antiphospholipid Syndrome market across the 7MM is expected to grow during the forecast period, supported by increasing disease awareness, improved diagnosis, and the development of targeted therapies.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the United States was the highest contributor to the 7MM Antiphospholipid Syndrome market in 2025.

DelveInsight estimates that the total prevalent cases of APS across the 7MM were approximately 310,800 in 2025.

APS affects approximately 3 to 5 times as many women as men, highlighting the greater disease burden among females.

The prevalence of antiphospholipid antibodies is reported to be 6–9% in patients with obstetric morbidity and 9–10% in patients with arterial events and venous thromboembolism, according to the research cited in DelveInsight's epidemiology analysis.

The treatment landscape primarily relies on anticoagulants such as Warfarin and Heparin, often combined with low-dose Aspirin, to prevent thrombotic events and pregnancy complications.

Leading companies involved in the emerging APS treatment landscape include Chugai Pharmaceutical and AstraZeneca. Promising APS therapies in clinical development include RAY121 and anifrolumab (SAPHNELO).

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Key Factors Driving the Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market

Rising Disease Prevalence and Diagnosis Rates: The increasing prevalence of APS, particularly among females, is contributing to the growing need for diagnosis and long-term disease management. Improved awareness of autoimmune disorders, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and greater recognition of APS-related thrombotic and obstetric complications are supporting patient identification.

Increasing Demand for Effective Thrombosis Prevention: The management of APS primarily focuses on preventing blood clots through anticoagulants such as Warfarin and Heparin, often in combination with low-dose Aspirin. However, some patients continue to experience recurrent thrombotic events despite standard anticoagulation, highlighting the need for improved treatment strategies.

Growing Opportunities in Targeted Therapies: Increasing understanding of the immune-mediated mechanisms underlying APS is creating opportunities for targeted therapies that extend beyond conventional anticoagulation. Emerging approaches are being investigated to address pathogenic immune pathways and reduce the risk of recurrent thrombosis.

High Unmet Medical Need: The absence of a curative treatment and the need for long-term anticoagulation create significant challenges for patients. Bleeding risks, recurrent thrombotic events, pregnancy-related complications, and treatment-management difficulties highlight the need for safer and more effective therapeutic options.

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Competitive Landscape

Several Antiphospholipid Syndrome therapies are under development, including RAY121 (Chugai Pharmaceutical) and anifrolumab (SAPHNELO) (AstraZeneca).

These candidates target immune-mediated mechanisms involved in APS. RAY121, developed by Chugai Pharmaceutical, is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to target immune-mediated pathways associated with antiphospholipid antibody-driven thrombosis. Anifrolumab, marketed as SAPHNELO by AstraZeneca for other indications, is being evaluated in APS and inhibits the type I interferon receptor pathway.

These investigational therapies aim to address underlying autoimmune mechanisms and potentially improve disease management beyond conventional anticoagulation. Their safety and efficacy in APS require further clinical evaluation.

Discover more about therapies set to shape the Antiphospholipid Syndrome market @ Antiphospholipid Syndrome Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market



DelveInsight's 2025 Antiphospholipid Syndrome market assessment identified RAY121, developed by Chugai Pharmaceutical, as an investigational therapy in Phase Ib clinical development.

DelveInsight's pipeline assessment included anifrolumab (SAPHNELO), developed by AstraZeneca, as a Phase II investigational therapy for APS. The emerging APS treatment landscape is increasingly focused on targeted immunomodulation to address underlying autoimmune mechanisms and reduce the risk of recurrent thrombosis.

What is Antiphospholipid Syndrome?

Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS), also known as Hughes syndrome, is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system produces antiphospholipid antibodies that increase the risk of blood clot formation in arteries and veins. These antibodies can interfere with normal blood-clotting processes and lead to complications such as deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, stroke, and recurrent pregnancy loss.

APS can occur independently or alongside other autoimmune diseases, particularly Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). Common clinical manifestations include venous and arterial thrombosis, pregnancy-related complications, thrombocytopenia, and other hematological abnormalities.

Diagnosis is based on clinical history and laboratory testing for antiphospholipid antibodies, including lupus anticoagulant, anticardiolipin antibodies, and anti-beta-2 glycoprotein I antibodies. Current treatment primarily focuses on preventing thrombotic events through long-term anticoagulation.

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The Antiphospholipid Syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The APS market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 across the 7MM, segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Clinical Manifestation-specific Cases of Antiphospholipid Syndrome Treatable Cases of Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Scope of the Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Antiphospholipid Syndrome current treatment practices and emerging therapies

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, emerging drug assessments, and market outlook

Key Companies: Chugai Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Therapies: RAY121, anifrolumab (SAPHNELO), Warfarin, Heparin, and low-dose Aspirin

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, pipeline assessment, and market-entry strategies

Epidemiology Analysis: Total prevalent cases, diagnosed prevalent cases, gender-specific cases, age-specific cases, clinical manifestations, and treatable cases across the 7MM Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Analyst Views, Market Access, and Reimbursement

To know more about Antiphospholipid Syndrome companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Antiphospholipid Syndrome Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Key Events

SWOT Analysis of Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Background and Overview

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-specific Patient Population of Antiphospholipid Syndrome

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Unmet Needs

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Emerging Therapies

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Outlook

Country-wise Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Drivers

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Market Barriers

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Appendix

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.