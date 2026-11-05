Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To The Launch Of Disease-Specific Enzyme Replacement Therapy Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) are expected to witness steady growth driven by increasing disease awareness, improved genetic testing and diagnosis rates, and the growing demand for disease-specific treatment options. The approval of olipudase alfa (XENPOZYME), the first enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for non-neuronopathic ASMD, has transformed the treatment landscape.

(Albany, New York) – November 5, 2026 – The market dynamics for Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) are expected to witness steady growth driven by increasing disease awareness, improved genetic testing and diagnosis rates, and the growing demand for disease-specific treatment options. The approval of olipudase alfa (XENPOZYME), the first enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for non-neuronopathic ASMD, has transformed the treatment landscape. Additionally, the expansion of access to enzyme replacement therapy and ongoing research into therapies capable of addressing neurological manifestations may further shape the market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of ASMD, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, and treatment scenarios across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market



The ASMD market across the 7MM is expected to grow during the forecast period, supported by the adoption of disease-specific enzyme replacement therapy and increasing identification of previously undiagnosed patients.

The United States is expected to remain the largest ASMD market within the 7MM, supported by higher diagnosed prevalence, rare disease infrastructure, and reimbursement pathways.

The global prevalence of ASMD is estimated at approximately 1 in 250,000 individuals.

In 2024, ASMD type B accounted for approximately 63% of cases, while non-type A cases represented approximately 29% and ASMD type A/B accounted for 8.2%.

ASMD affects males and females equally, with no significant gender disparity in prevalence.

Olipudase alfa (XENPOZYME), developed by Sanofi, became the first disease-specific enzyme replacement therapy approved for non-neuronopathic ASMD in 2022.

Despite advances in systemic disease management, significant unmet needs remain for patients with neurological involvement because currently available enzyme replacement therapy does not effectively address central nervous system manifestations. Sanofi is the key company highlighted in the marketed treatment landscape, with olipudase alfa (XENPOZYME) as the principal disease-specific therapy.

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Key Factors Driving the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market

Increasing Disease Awareness and Diagnosis Rates: ASMD is an ultra-rare lysosomal storage disorder that remains underdiagnosed due to its varied clinical presentation and overlap with other lysosomal storage disorders. Growing physician awareness, improved biochemical testing, and genetic testing are helping identify both pediatric and adult-onset cases.

Increasing Demand for Disease-Specific Therapies: The approval of olipudase alfa (XENPOZYME) in 2022 marked a major advancement in ASMD treatment. As the first disease-specific enzyme replacement therapy for non-neuronopathic ASMD, it addresses the underlying enzyme deficiency and has improved the treatment options available to patients with systemic manifestations.

Growing Focus on Neurological Manifestations: Although enzyme replacement therapy has transformed the management of non-CNS manifestations, patients with neurological involvement continue to face significant unmet medical needs. Current ERT does not effectively cross the blood–brain barrier, creating a need for therapies that can address central nervous system disease.

Expansion of Rare Disease Diagnosis and Treatment Access: Improved genetic testing, specialist referral networks, and greater recognition of rare lysosomal storage disorders may support earlier diagnosis and treatment. Expanding access to disease-specific therapies across the 7MM is also expected to influence market growth.

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Competitive Landscape

The ASMD treatment landscape remains relatively concentrated, with olipudase alfa (XENPOZYME), developed by Sanofi, representing the principal marketed disease-specific therapy highlighted in DelveInsight's report.

Olipudase alfa is a recombinant human acid sphingomyelinase enzyme replacement therapy designed to replace the deficient enzyme responsible for sphingomyelin accumulation in tissues. It is the first disease-specific ERT for non-central-nervous-system manifestations of ASMD and has demonstrated improvements in organ volume reduction and pulmonary function.

However, the emerging ASMD pipeline remains limited, highlighting substantial unmet needs, particularly for patients with neurological involvement. Future competition and market development will depend on the advancement of therapies capable of addressing manifestations beyond the reach of currently available enzyme replacement treatment.

Discover more about therapies shaping the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency market @ Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Treatment Landscap

Recent Developments in the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market



In 2022, olipudase alfa (XENPOZYME), developed by Sanofi, received approval as the first disease-specific enzyme replacement therapy for non-neuronopathic ASMD. In October 2026, DelveInsight published its Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report, assessing the disease burden, treatment landscape, and market outlook across the 7MM.

What is Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency?

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD), historically known as Niemann–Pick disease types A, A/B, and B, is an ultra-rare lysosomal storage disorder caused by mutations in the SMPD1 gene. These mutations result in deficient activity of the acid sphingomyelinase enzyme, leading to the accumulation of sphingomyelin in various organs and tissues.

ASMD presents a broad clinical spectrum. The rapidly progressive neurovisceral form, historically known as type A, typically begins in infancy and is associated with severe neurological involvement and early mortality. Chronic visceral disease, historically known as type B, can affect the liver, spleen, lungs, and other organs and may persist into adulthood. Intermediate phenotypes may exhibit varying degrees of neurological and systemic involvement.

Common manifestations include hepatosplenomegaly, pulmonary complications, growth impairment, thrombocytopenia, and neurological abnormalities in severe forms. Diagnosis involves biochemical enzyme testing and genetic analysis to identify mutations in the SMPD1 gene. Treatment includes supportive and symptomatic management, while olipudase alfa provides disease-specific enzyme replacement therapy for non-neuronopathic manifestations.

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Epidemiology Segmentation

The Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current ASMD patient pool and forecasted trends across the leading markets. The ASMD market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 across the 7MM, segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ASMD

Type-specific Cases of ASMD Total Treated Cases of ASMD

Scope of the Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: Current marketed and emerging therapies for Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency

ASMD Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, treatment trends, therapy uptake, and market outlook

Key Company: Sanofi

Key Therapy: Olipudase alfa (XENPOZYME)

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Marketed therapy assessment, clinical development analysis, and SWOT analysis

Epidemiology Analysis: Total diagnosed prevalent cases, type-specific cases, and total treated cases across the 7MM Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Analyst Views, Market Access, and Reimbursement

To know more about Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency treatment developments and therapeutic assessment, visit @ Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessmen

Table of Contents

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency

Key Events

SWOT Analysis of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Overview at a Glance

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Background and Overview

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-specific Patient Population of Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Unmet Needs

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Emerging Therapies

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Outlook

Country-wise Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Drivers

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Market Barriers

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Appendix

Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.