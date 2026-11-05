She Spent Years Checking The Work On Giant Energy Sites. At 55, She Built A Company On The Same Standards

MENAFN - GetNews) A former electrical quality manager from the renewable energy industry turns a career of zero-shortcut standards into a small-batch, cruelty-free brand for men and women

Los Banos, California - 5 November, 2026 - On a utility-scale renewable energy site, there is no such thing as“close enough.” Every connection is checked, every standard is documented and every detail is signed off before the work moves on. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, women hold just 32 percent of full-time jobs in renewable energy, and the founder of Innes Ageless Beauty LLC spent years as one of them, working outdoors as an electrical quality manager on large installations.

Then, as she approached 55, she did something many people only talk about. She took everything she had learned and built a company of her own.

Today, Innes Ageless Beauty LLC, a small business in Los Banos, in California's Central Valley, creates personal care products for men and women. The products are made in small batches, kept cruelty-free and sold directly online, and the company carries the same inspector's mindset into every one of them.

“Quality management teaches you that a standard only means something if you hold to it every single time,” said a spokesperson for the company.“On a job site, you don't sign off on anything you wouldn't stand behind. We run this business exactly the same way.”

That mindset shapes how the company works day to day. Products are made in small batches so each one can be checked with care. Prices are kept fair, and the company describes what it sells in plain, honest language rather than big promises.

“Working on those sites, you learn very quickly that people respect straight talk,” the spokesperson said.“Nobody wants to be oversold. They want something that does what it says, at a fair price, from a company that stands behind it.”

The company serves both men and women, including a dedicated men's line, the Black Label Collection, built around simple grooming under the motto“Cleanse. Shape. Soften.” It has also built a growing online community of customers who share its values of transparency and accessibility.

Her story is part of a wider shift, as more people start businesses later in life.

“Starting a business at this stage of life isn't about reinventing yourself,” the spokesperson added.“It's about taking everything you've learned and finally building something that's yours.”

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About Innes Ageless Beauty LLC

Innes Ageless Beauty LLC is a small business based in Los Banos, California, that creates small-batch, cruelty-free personal care products for men and women at fair prices. Founded by a former electrical quality manager from the renewable energy industry, the company is built on consistent standards, honest language and straightforward service.