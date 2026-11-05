Cornwall Software Developer Matronius Closes A Long-Standing Gap Between Blender And DAZ Studio For 3D Artists

MENAFN - GetNews) Matronius has released a bridge plugin that moves rigged 3D assets from Blender into DAZ Studio, alongside tools linking Photoshop and Blender, with regional pricing for creators worldwide

New York, New York USA - November 5, 2026 - For years, 3D artists working between two of the most widely used creative programs have faced a one-way street. Moving characters and assets from DAZ Studio into Blender has been relatively straightforward, but taking work created in Blender back into DAZ Studio, with its rigging, materials and armature intact, has been a frustrating bottleneck for many creators.

Matronius, a software developer based in Redruth, Cornwall, has set out to fix that. The company has released its Blender to DAZ Studio bridge plugin, designed to transfer assets from Blender into DAZ Studio while keeping their rigs, materials and armatures intact. According to the company, no tools have offered a dependable route in that direction until now.

The plugin is part of a growing set of tools that connect 2D and 3D creative workflows. The Photoshop to Blender plugin imports full PSD files into Blender with layer fidelity, layer order and group-to-collection mapping. The DAZ Studio Universal Product Installer lets artists install DAZ content bought from a range of marketplaces. The company's tool SwitchTargets also works with Moho Pro, the 2D animation software.

The work has drawn attention from the creative community. Matronius received a Staff Pick from FlippedNormals, the online marketplace and learning platform for digital artists, for its Blender to DAZ Studio and Photoshop to Blender plugins. The company says more than 500 digital artists and animators around the world now use its tools, from hobbyists to indie game developers and professional studios.

“Artists should be spending their time creating, not fighting with file formats,” said a spokesperson for Matronius.“We build tools that let people work in the software they love and move freely between them.”

Matronius also takes an unusual approach to pricing. Built on the belief that artistic expression should be accessible to everyone, the company applies Purchasing Power Parity pricing, adjusting prices by region so that creators in lower-income markets can afford the same tools as studios in higher-income ones. The company says quality and support stay the same for every customer.

“A talented artist in one country should not be priced out of the tools that a studio in another country takes for granted,” the spokesperson said.“Fair regional pricing lets us support the global creative community while keeping our products at a professional standard.”

More information is available at .

About Matronius

Matronius is a software developer based in Redruth, Cornwall, United Kingdom, that creates plugins and tools connecting Blender, DAZ Studio, Photoshop and Moho Pro. The company applies Purchasing Power Parity pricing to make its tools accessible to creators in every market.