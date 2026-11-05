Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Update 2026: Clinical Development Status, Collaborations, And Key Companies To Watch Cellectis S.A, Autolus Limited, Takara Bio, Abbvies, Janssen, Jazz Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - November 05, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline constitutes 120+ key companies continuously working towards developing 125+ Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market.

The Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia companies working in the treatment market are Nanjing Bioheng Biotech, Apamistamab Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A, Autolus Limited, Takara Bio Inc., AbbVies, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Orca Biosystems, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia treatment



Emerging Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- CTA30X, 131-I, UCART22, AUTO1, TBI-1501, Navitoclax, Daratumumab, CPX-351, Orca-T, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market in the coming years.

In October 2026, A Phase I/II clinical trial (NCT06308588) investigating blinatumomab in combination with asciminib for patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph-positive ALL) was updated on September 23, 2026, and remains in the recruiting phase. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the combination, along with minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative response rates, in patients with newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory disease.

In October 2026, The US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to enzomenib for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory KMT2A-rearranged acute leukemia. This investigational oral menin inhibitor is currently being assessed in the Phase II HORIZON-1 study, which includes patients with KMT2A-rearranged acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The designation is expected to accelerate the therapy's clinical development and facilitate expedited regulatory review.

In September 2026, A randomized study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on September 16, 2026, highlighted the potential of blinatumomab to replace two cycles of conventional chemotherapy in children newly diagnosed with high-risk B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). After a median follow-up of 2.9 years, the estimated four-year event-free survival rate was 83.0% in patients receiving blinatumomab, compared with 70.3% in those treated with chemotherapy. These findings underscore the potential of immunotherapy-based treatment strategies to improve clinical outcomes while minimizing exposure to conventional chemotherapy.

In June 2026, Sumitomo Pharma announced on June 10, 2026, that its pivotal Phase II monotherapy trial evaluating enzomenib in patients with relapsed/refractory acute leukemia carrying KMT2A rearrangements had achieved the required patient enrollment for the planned interim analysis. The company anticipated reporting the interim findings by the end of 2026. Enzomenib is an investigational oral menin inhibitor being developed to treat genetically defined acute leukemias.

I n May 2026, Venetoclax Combination Therapy: Results from a Phase II study evaluating venetoclax in combination with pediatric-inspired chemotherapy in adolescents and adults with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-negative (Ph-negative) ALL were published online on May 21, 2026. The study investigated measurable residual disease (MRD) negativity and clinical outcomes, highlighting the potential of BCL-2 inhibition as an addition to existing treatment regimens.

In February 2026, FDA Regulatory Update - Aucatzyl (obecabtagene autoleucel): The FDA approved a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Aucatzyl on February 26, 2026, authorizing updates to its prescribing information, including dosage and administration, warnings and precautions, immunogenicity, and patient counseling information. This was a labeling supplement, not a new ALL indication.

In January 2026, GRAALL 2024 Study: A Phase II/III randomized study evaluating immunotherapeutic agents and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in adults with newly diagnosed ALL commenced on January 5, 2026. The study is investigating treatment strategies incorporating blinatumomab and other immunotherapies to improve outcomes in adult patients. In May 2025, Sellas Life Sciences has administered the first pediatric dose of SLS009 (tambiciclib), a highly selective cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitor, in its multi-center Phase II trial for relapsed/refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). This single-arm, open-label study will evaluate the tolerability, efficacy, and safety of the treatment combined with venetoclax and azacitidine at 45mg and 60mg dose levels. In the 60mg cohort, patients receive either a once-weekly 60mg dose or a twice-weekly 30mg dose regimen.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Overview

An abnormal buildup of white blood cells (leukaemia cells) in the bone marrow causes acute lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL), also known as acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and acute lymphoid leukaemia. The leukaemia cells that leukaemia cannot completely mature replace healthy cells that create functional lymphocytes when ALL advances quickly.

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Emerging Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



CTA30X: Nanjing Bioheng Biotech

131-I: Apamistamab Actinium Pharmaceuticals

UCART22: Cellectis S.A

AUTO1: Autolus Limited

TBI-1501: Takara Bio Inc.

Navitoclax: AbbVies

Daratumumab: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

CPX-351: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Orca-T: Orca Biosystems, Inc.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Route of Administration

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous. Molecule Type

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Molecule Type

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Gene therapies

Small molecule

Vaccines

Polymers

Peptides

Monoclonal antibodies Product Type

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Assessment by Product Type

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia By Stage and Product Type

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Assessment by Route of Administration

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia By Stage and Route of Administration

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Assessment by Molecule Type Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Report covers around 125+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia product details are provided in the report. Download the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia therapies

Some of the key companies in the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia are - Bristol Myer Squibb Company, Celegene Corporation, Eisai Co Ltd, Erytech Pharma, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genmab A/S, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and others.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Analysis:

The Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia drugs and therapies

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), increasing Research and Development activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market.

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Barriers

However, cost associated with the treatment, side effects associated with the treatment options and other factors are creating obstacles in the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market growth.

Scope of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Companies: Nanjing Bioheng Biotech, Apamistamab Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Cellectis S.A, Autolus Limited, Takara Bio Inc., AbbVies, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Orca Biosystems, Inc., and others

Key Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapies: CTA30X, 131-I, UCART22, AUTO1, TBI-1501, Navitoclax, Daratumumab, CPX-351, Orca-T, and others

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia current marketed and Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia emerging therapies Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Dynamics: Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market drivers and Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Report Introduction

2. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Executive Summary

3. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Overview

4. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Preclinical Stage Products

10. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutics Assessment

11. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Key Companies

14. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Key Products

15. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Unmet Needs

16. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.