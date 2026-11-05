Sunsred Will Showcase Its Newly Launched AURA Series At The 29Th Cosmoprof Asia In Hong Kong In 2026.

MENAFN - GetNews)Shenzhen Sunsred Technology Co., Ltd., an established manufacturer of medical-grade light therapy equipment, has announced the launch of its new Aura series of red light therapy devices. The products will be also showcased at the 29th Cosmoprof Asia in Hong Kong, taking place from November 11–13, 2026.

Sunsred cordially invites retailers, distributors, agents, and businesses across the yoga, beauty, and clinical healthcare sectors to visit their booth (Hall 3E, Booth No. 3E-E6B) in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, to learn more. Please contact Sunsred for specific exhibition details or to schedule a meeting.

Sunsred Aura Series designed for both professional clinics and personal home use, utilizes nine distinct wavelengths to support a wide range of therapeutic and cosmetic applications, from deep tissue repair to skin rejuvenation. More Advantages shows below:

Advanced Wavelength Technology and High Irradiance

The core advantage of the Aura Series is its broad-spectrum capability. The panels feature 460nm Blue, 580nm Yellow, 630nm and 660nm Red, along with five Near-Infrared (NIR) wavelengths (810nm, 830nm, 850nm, 940nm, and 1060nm). By combining these nine specific light frequencies, the device addresses multiple physical requirements simultaneously. The Aura C model delivers high irradiance output, measuring over 150mw/cm2 at a 6-inch distance and 110mw/cm2 at 12 inches. This power ensures deep light penetration for maximum physical benefits, with a recommended usage time of 10 to 20 minutes daily. Users also benefit from a safe profile with near-zero EMF emissions, measuring 0uT at a 9-inch distance.

Intelligent Modes and User-Friendly Design

To accommodate various experience levels, the Aura C features an LCD touch screen equipped with eight pre-set intelligent modes. These professionally formulated programs target common daily priorities, including anti-aging, pain relief, muscle recovery, and inflammation reduction, making the device easy to use for beginners without any guesswork.

For professionals and experienced users, the device includes a DIY Custom Mode. This function allows precise control over the intensity and ratios of the blue, yellow, red, and near-infrared lights. Users can create highly personalized treatments tailored for specific skincare goals, such as acne or pigmentation, or deeper therapeutic needs like joint pain relief.

Supports multiple installation methods

Sunsred Aura supports installation via floor-standing wheeled stands, wall mounts, or motorized horizontal mounts - to accommodate diverse customer needs and everyday usage.

Customization and OEM/ODM Services for Businesses

Beyond the consumer market, Sunsred provides extensive OEM and ODM solutions to assist businesses and wellness centers in building their own medical-grade red light therapy brands. The company offers customizable features, including private branding (starting at a 30-piece minimum order quantity for large panels), panel color options (white, black, red, green, yellow), and physical shape design. Commercial clients can request specific wavelength configurations ranging from 385nm to 1070nm, alongside customized color boxes and personalized software presets for the LCD screen.

Safety, Certifications, and Warranty

The Aura Series is built with quality and safety as primary priorities. The panels carry multiple international certifications, including CE, FCC, RoHS, and FDA registration. As a pioneer in the red light therapy industry, Sunsred backs the Aura Series with a comprehensive two-year warranty, compensating clients with new items on subsequent orders in the event of manufacturing issues.

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About Shenzhen Sunsred Technology Co., Ltd

Established in 2017, Shenzhen Sunsred Technology Co., Ltd is one of the original manufacturers of red light therapy devices in China, recognized among the first batch of factories to operate in this field. The company maintains a 3500+ square meter production plant with over 50 employees dedicated to developing and producing red light therapy panels, masks, and belts. Sunsred holds ISO9001, ISO13485, MDSAP, FDA, MDL, TGA, CE, RoHS, FCC, SAA, and UKCA certifications, along with more than 30 patents, and has a 510K application underway. Its products are sold in over 60 countries, including the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Spain, Finland, Norway, Japan, Korea, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Mexico. Providing comprehensive OEM and ODM services, Sunsred supports numerous worldwide clients in establishing their own brands in the market. Sunsred creates effective red light therapy (RLT) products to improve health and beauty.