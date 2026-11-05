OHG Brands Announces Leadership Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new global restaurant franchising company built to be original, honest, and good

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OHG (Original. Honest. Good.) Brands, pronounced“OG,” parent company of Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, today announced the leadership team guiding the global franchising company and the direction of the newly formed organization.

OHG Brands is home to some of America's most iconic restaurant brands – full of personality, loved by fans, and proven over decades. The OHG team is focused on building a world-class franchise organization dedicated to continuous improvement and franchisee success.

At the helm of OHG Brands is Streetlight Ventures, a restaurant operating and investment company that acquires and operates proven restaurant concepts with growth potential. Founded in 2019 by CEO Anthony Ackil, Streetlight is a team of experienced hospitality entrepreneurs and executives that oversee the management and strategy of the new company.

Notable OHG leadership appointments include:



Stephen England, Chief Operating Officer – brings 30-plus years in restaurant operations, including roles as Senior Vice President of Operations at Subway and Vice President of Operating Systems at Dunkin' Brands.

Kelly Hansen, Chief Marketing Officer – brings 20-plus years of restaurant marketing experience spanning QSR to fine dining, including five years in marketing leadership at Raising Cane's during its period of massive growth. She previously oversaw marketing for Tavistock Restaurant Collection, Lemonade Restaurant Group, and others.

Jose Ponce, Chief of Staff and Head of HR – holds more than 15 years of HR experience spanning organizational design, talent strategy, and building HR departments from the ground up across high-growth restaurant and franchise businesses, including Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes. Artie Jones, General Counsel – formerly Associate General Counsel and VP at BJ's Wholesale Club, where he advised on complex commercial transactions, enterprise risk, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, employment and litigation strategy, and helped modernize the legal department.

“We're building a new foundation for these iconic brands, bringing together the leadership, expertise and resources needed to support their continued growth and carry them forward into the future,” said Anthony Ackil, CEO of Streetlight Ventures.“Our goal is to show the world how amazing these brands truly are and to give them the support they deserve.”

Stephen England, OHG Brands' COO continued,“We are committed to building a high-performing organization that stands behind its franchisees, values and empowers its employees, and establishes a scalable platform for franchise development.”

For more information on OHG Brands, visit .

###

About OHG (Original. Honest. Good.) Brands

OHG Brands is home to America's original, iconic restaurant brands. The company strategically develops and grows a diverse portfolio of fast-casual, quick-service and casual dining concepts around the world, using brand heritage as the foundation for growth and innovation that resonates with the next generation of fans. OHG Brands currently operates 12 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on OHG Brands, please visit .

About Streetlight Ventures

Streetlight Ventures is a team of entrepreneurs, leaders, and executives focused solely on developing and managing proven restaurant and hospitality companies at scale. Its leaders have created trendsetting concepts and operated some of the largest restaurant companies in the world. Streetlight is uniquely positioned to drive lasting improvement across every level of a restaurant organization. For more information, please visit .

MEDIA CONTACT

Erin Mandzik, OHG Brands

...