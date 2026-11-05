Breathiterol Introduces Breathiterol Spray, a Three-Botanical Oral Dietary Supplement for Respiratory Wellness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Breathiterol has introduced Breathiterol spray, an oral dietary supplement built on three botanical extracts and presented to adults as one part of a daily respiratory wellness routine. The company states that the spray is on sale now.

Product Guide:

Breathiterol label lists mullein leaf extract 10:1, ginger root extract and organic lemon extract in a single proprietary blend of 154 mg per serving. One serving is four sprays, taken once a day, and each 60 mL (2 fl oz) bottle holds 100 servings. The label states that the product is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.







Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

Breathiterol spray is presented by the company as a liquid dietary supplement that is sprayed into the mouth. The formulation combines three botanicals that have separate histories of use as foods or in traditional preparations. The Supplement Facts panel states the combined weight of the blend, 154 mg, but does not give the amount of each botanical within it, so the quantity of any single ingredient in a serving is not disclosed.

The company describes the product as an addition to an adult's daily routine and makes no statement about results beyond the directions and the caution line printed on the label. Breath Iterol, the spelling used on the order page, and Breathiterol, the spelling on the bottle, refer to the same product.

Three Ingredients Included in the Breathiterol Formulation

Breathiterol spray is built on three botanical extracts, each with its own origin and its own body of research. How far that research bears on the finished product depends on the preparation, the extract ratio, the amount used and the conditions of each study. The complete list of Breathiterol spray ingredients, with photos of the bottle and the panel, is reproduced on the Breathiterol ingredients pag.

Mullein Leaf Extract 10:1

Mullein, known botanically as Verbascum thapsus, is a tall biennial plant with large, woolly leaves that grows widely across North America, Europe and Asia. Both the leaves and the flowers have been used in traditional preparations for a long time, and laboratory work has catalogued the plant's constituents, among them flavonoids, glycosides and saponins. Research findings on mullein depend on the part of the plant, the preparation and the amount studied, and not all mullein extracts are equivalent: a leaf extract, a flower preparation and a whole-plant extract are different materials. The plant is a nonnative species in North America, where it is most often seen on roadsides, in fields and on other disturbed ground, and it can grow to more than two meters in its flowering year. In Breathiterol spray, mullein leaf extract is listed first in the blend at a 10:1 extraction ratio, meaning ten parts of dried leaf go into one part of finished extract. Listing it on the label is not evidence that the finished product does anything in particular.

Ginger Root Extract

Ginger, Zingiber officinale, comes from the warm regions of Asia; the part used, as a spice and as a food, is the rhizome, an underground stem. Ginger is also sold on its own as a dietary supplement in several forms, and it has been examined in research across a range of settings, with findings that vary by preparation, amount, duration and population. Ginger supplements taken by mouth have a long record of use in research studies, and digestive side effects have been reported with them. Ginger is also known to interact with some medicines, which is why people who take any medicine are generally advised to check with a health care provider before adding an herbal product. Breathiterol spray includes ginger root extract as the second botanical in its blend; the label gives no separate amount for it, and its place on the label establishes no outcome.

Organic Lemon Extract

Lemon, Citrus limon, is a familiar food whose fruit, juice and peel oil contain flavonoids and essential-oil compounds that have been studied mainly in food and cosmetic applications. The fruit, the juice and the essential oil pressed from the peel are the three raw materials usually described in the literature, and their composition varies with variety, ripeness and processing. In Breathiterol spray, organic lemon extract is the third and last botanical in the blend. The word "organic" on the label applies to this extract. As with the other two botanicals, its presence in the blend says nothing on its own about what the finished formulation does.

Spray Format and Daily Supplement Use

Breathiterol spray uses an oral spray delivery format. A pump releases a measured amount of liquid with each press, and the label counts four presses, 0.60 mL in all, as one serving, taken once a day after the bottle has been shaken. The order page suggests the morning, before breakfast. Some adults prefer a liquid serving to a swallowed one; the form a supplement takes says nothing by itself about how well it works or what it supplies. Beyond the serving size, the once-daily frequency and the shaking step, the label gives no further timing or food instructions.

Each Breathiterol spray bottle holds 60 mL, or 100 servings, so one bottle covers 100 days at the label serving. The label asks that the bottle be kept away from heat, light and humidity, in a cool, dry place and out of the reach of children, and that a bottle with a broken or missing safety seal not be used.

Respiratory Wellness as a Category Term

The term respiratory wellness appears in dietary supplement descriptions as a broad category label rather than a specific clinical endpoint. It does not describe a measured outcome, and Breathiterol does not present its spray as producing any measured change. Everyday habits, diet, activity, sleep and the environment differ from one adult to the next, and the company positions Breathiterol spray as one element of a daily routine and not as a replacement for any of them. Readers who see the term on a label or in a description are encouraged to look for what the label actually lists, the ingredients and amounts, rather than for the category word itself.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

Each of the three botanicals in Breathiterol spray has been looked at in a different way: laboratory analysis of plant constituents for one, records of traditional preparations for another, small human studies of the single ingredient for a third. Those kinds of evidence cannot stand in for one another. A finding about one botanical at a known amount cannot be carried over to a different extract whose amount is undisclosed, and what is known about a single ingredient says nothing about the safety or effectiveness of a product that combines several.

There is no Breathiterol research as such: the finished Breathiterol spray formula has not been the subject of a published clinical study, and the company has supplied no product-specific research with this announcement.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Botanical ingredients are biologically active, and some of them interact with prescription medicines or affect one person differently from another. The Breathiterol label carries its own caution: the recommended dose is not to be exceeded, and pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18 and individuals with a known medical condition should consult a physician before use. People who take any medicine, or who already use other supplements, can check with a doctor or pharmacist first so that the full list is checked in one visit.

No Breathiterol side effects are listed on the label. Breath Iterol is to be taken only as the directions on the bottle describe, and it does not take the place of advice from a health care professional.

Breathiterol Label Information

The Breath Iterol panel discloses the serving size (4 sprays, 0.60 mL), the servings per container (100), the weight of the proprietary blend (154 mg), the botanical name and plant part of each extract, the extraction ratio for mullein, the other ingredients, the storage line and the origin line. A dagger next to the blend marks that no Daily Value is established for it, and the panel lists no vitamins, minerals, caffeine or stimulants.

A proprietary blend line of this kind names its components and gives one combined weight, so the share of each botanical within the 154 mg is not stated and cannot be calculated from the label. Two blends of the same total weight can therefore contain very different amounts of any one ingredient. Readers who want the amount of mullein, ginger or lemon per serving will not find it on the panel, and the company has not published it separately.

The other ingredients are purified water, glycerin, natural flavors, citric acid, potassium sorbate and sodium benzoate, all common food ingredients that make up the liquid, give it its taste and keep it stable during its shelf life. The product is packaged in an amber 60 mL bottle with a black pump and a clear cap; the front panel carries the brand name and the volume line, and the back panel carries the Supplement Facts, the directions, the caution and the storage line.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

What the Breathiterol label does disclose is complete in its own terms: the serving size and count, the blend weight, the botanical name and plant part of each extract, the extraction ratio for mullein, every ingredient in the liquid base, the storage conditions, the caution line and the origin line. The company has stated that it holds the rights to the label text and images distributed with this announcement and that the label reproduced here is the current one.

General guidance that applies to any dietary supplement applies here as well. Adults are advised to tell every health care provider, including a doctor, dentist, pharmacist or dietitian, about each supplement they use; to remember that a botanical origin does not by itself make a product safe for everyone; to take no more than the label serving, because taking more than is needed can make side effects more likely; and to seek a provider's approval before using any supplement alongside a prescribed medicine. Breathiterol spray carries the label caution for pregnant or nursing mothers and for children, and the general advice is to be careful with supplements in both situations unless a health care provider recommends them.

Product Availability and Launch Information

Breathiterol spray, the three-botanical oral supplement introduced in this announcement, is on sale now, according to the company, and is sold online through the Breathiterol official website, breathiterol.com, in 60 mL bottles. Breathiterol customer service is reached by email at.... Product details and the current label are summarized on the Breathiterol product information pag.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Breathiterol spray?

An oral spray dietary supplement whose label lists three botanical extracts in one 154 mg blend, presented to adults as part of a respiratory wellness routine.

What ingredients are included in Breathiterol spray?

The declared ingredients are mullein (Verbascum thapsus) leaf extract 10:1, ginger (Zingiber officinale) root extract and organic lemon extract, in a base of purified water, glycerin, natural flavors, citric acid, potassium sorbate and sodium benzoate. The label gives one weight for the blend and no separate amount for any botanical.

What is Breathiterol spray intended for?

The company presents it as a daily supplement for adults, taken as four sprays once a day, and claims no clinical endpoint for it.

Has the finished Breathiterol formulation been clinically tested?

No. No published clinical study of the finished Breathiterol spray formula exists, and the company supplied none with this announcement. Findings on the single botanicals do not carry over to the finished product.

How is Breathiterol spray taken?

According to the label, the bottle is shaken and four pumps (0.60 mL) are sprayed directly into the mouth or onto the tongue once a day. The order page suggests the morning, before breakfast.

Is Breathiterol spray currently available?

Yes. The company states that it is on sale now, online, through its website, breathiterol.com.

Can Breathiterol spray replace prescribed medication?

No. It is a dietary supplement, not a treatment, and nothing about it stands in for a professional diagnosis or a prescribed medicine.

About Breathiterol

Breathiterol is a Lakeland, Florida-based brand of dietary supplements. Its first product, Breath Iterol spray, is an oral spray whose label lists a 154 mg blend of mullein leaf, ginger root and organic lemon extracts, made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.

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These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Breathiterol does not take the place of advice from a health care professional. Individual results may vary.





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Breathiterol Introduces Breathiterol Spray, a Three-Botanical Oral Dietary Supplement for Respiratory Wellness