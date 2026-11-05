New York Academy Of Medicine Names Leaders From Hospital For Special Surgery And Omada Health To Board Of Trustees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) will have two new members join its Board of Trustees:, senior vice president and chief nursing executive at Hospital for Special Surgery, and, chief medical officer at Omada Health, to its Board of Trustees.

“Ann Marie and Tom are respected healthcare leaders whose experience spans both traditional health systems and technology-enabled care. They have helped shape how care is delivered, measured, and improved. We are fortunate to add their insight and expertise to our Board,” said Wayne J. Riley, MD, MPH, MBA, MACP, NYAM Board Chair and president of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.

Additionally, Ann Kurth, Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH, president and CEO of New York Academy of Medicine, shared Dr. Riley's sentiments. Dr. Kurth said that Drs. McDonald and Tsang's shared commitment to healthcare quality in New York City, the nation, and across the globe.

“We are lucky to welcome not just one, but two board members with expertise in improving healthcare quality for all in New York City and beyond,” Dr. Kurth explained.“Dr. McDonald has been recognized for aligning clinical strategy with outcomes, and her evidence-based initiatives emphasize patient safety and operational performance. Dr. Tsang's vast experience with telemedicine and virtual health technologies, including at the federal level with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, demonstrates an ability to anticipate and act on a community's healthcare needs, with innovation and equity.”

As for Drs. McDonald and Tsang, they expressed gratitude in joining NYAM's Board of Trustees.

“From my early days as a nurse at Glasgow Royal Infirmary to my current role as Chief Nurse Executive at Hospital for Special Surgery, I've held onto one core truth: health extends far beyond the medical care we provide. Outcomes are driven just as much by structural access, trust, and patient advocacy as they are by clinical interventions,” Dr. McDonald told NYAM.“Nurses witness the direct impact of health policies on human lives every single day, which makes our perspective essential in the boardroom. I have been a Fellow of New York Academy of Medicine since 2015, and I am honored to join its Board of Trustees to help build healthier, more equitable communities for all New Yorkers.”

Dr. Tsang added a similar sentiment:“Joining New York Academy of Medicine's Board is a privilege. The Academy's commitment to public health and evidence-based solutions speaks to why I care about this work, and I look forward to contributing to its next chapter.”

Drs. McDonald and Tsang joined NYAM's Board of Trustees with distinguished experience in clinical operations and established track records of working towards healthier, longer lives for all. NYAM is thrilled to have them join us as the Academy works to usher in the next century of health.

About New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM)

New York Academy of Medicine is a leading voice for innovation in population health. With over 179 years of history, we are committed to a future where everyone has what they need for a healthier, longer life. Guided by the expertise of almost 2,000 Fellows and Members, a world-class historical medical library, and its convening, capacity-building and community-informed research, New York Academy of Medicine creates actionable solutions to today's most pressing health challenges. To learn more, visit .

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Two New NYAM Board of Trustees

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