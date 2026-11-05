Beamr (NASDAQ: BMR) CEO Issues Statement: From Infrastructure Accelerator To AI Capacity Multiplier

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Herzliya, Israel, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (Nasdaq: BMR) today released the following letter from founder and CEO Sharon Carmel:

Today's sharp selloff in semiconductor and data-center stocks highlights a potentially fundamental shift in the AI infrastructure market. Investors are increasingly concerned about the cost of AI expansion and potential restrictions on new data-center construction. According to Reuters, and UBS estimates that as much as 30% of planned US data-center capacity additions in 2028 could be at risk. Yet demand for AI computing, storage and massive volumes of visual data continues to grow. What happens when AI demand keeps growing, but the infrastructure needed to support it becomes increasingly scarce?

Beamr has always been an infrastructure accelerator, reducing video data volumes to accelerate data transfers, lower costs and improve efficiency. But when AI infrastructure becomes scarce, Beamr becomes something even more valuable: a capacity multiplier, enabling companies to do significantly more with the infrastructure they already have. Beamr's GPU accelerated technology has demonstrated the potential to deliver approximately 2X effective data capacity and transfer throughput for video intensive workloads, while preserving the tested AI pipeline outputs.

Efficiency and increased capacity is valuable in any market environment. But when infrastructure becomes the bottleneck to AI growth, multiplying its effective current capacity becomes a strategic necessity. This is precisely the opportunity Beamr addresses and that we believe is positioned to address.

Sincerely,

Sharon Carmel

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Beamr Imaging Ltd.

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr's perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.

Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about Beamr's strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property or product and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition, including statements relating to the impact of trends and developments in the AI infrastructure and data center markets on Beamr's business and growth opportunities; increasing demand for AI computing, storage and visual-data processing; potential constraints on data center capacity and infrastructure expansion; the ability of Beamr's technology to improve data efficiency, capacity utilization and transfer throughput; the preservation of AI pipeline outputs; and Beamr's positioning to benefit from growing demand for efficient AI infrastructure solutions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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