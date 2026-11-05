Global Colon Cancer Association Announces Winners Of The 2026 Global Colorectal Cancer Leadership Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Leaders from South Africa, Kenya, and China honored at the 2026 Global Colorectal Cancer Congress in Nairobi

NAIROBI, KENYA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Colon Cancer Association (GCCA) yesterday announced the winners of the 2026 Global Colorectal Cancer Leadership Awards at its 2026 Global Colorectal Cancer Congress in Nairobi, Kenya.This year's honorees are Dr. Mazvita Muchengeti, recipient of the Global Policy & Advocacy Leadership Award; Salome Agallo Kwenda, recipient of the Equity & Community Engagement Award; and Kai Han, recipient of the Emerging Global Leader in CRC Award.Celebrating Leaders Across the Global CRC CommunityThe Global Colorectal Cancer Leadership Awards honor individuals and organizations driving meaningful change across the colorectal cancer landscape, from policy and advocacy to community engagement, research, and care delivery. They shine a spotlight on transformative work that is improving prevention, expanding access to screening and treatment, and advancing equity around the world.The awards also aim to strengthen the global CRC community by connecting and celebrating leaders across regions and income settings. Ultimately, they seek to inspire bold action, collaboration, and innovation toward a better future for colorectal cancer patients.“The Global CRC Leadership Awards celebrate the people who are turning commitment into change for colorectal cancer patients and communities around the world. This year's honorees show what is possible when evidence, lived experience, and collaboration come together to improve access to care and advance equity. Their leadership reminds us that progress happens when we work together to ensure that where someone lives does not determine their chance to prevent or survive colorectal cancer," said Nicole Sheahan, President, Global Colon Cancer Association.Global Policy & Advocacy Leadership Award: Dr. Mazvita MuchengetiThe Global Policy & Advocacy Leadership Award recognizes those who have achieved significant policy wins, funding advancements, or legislative change at the national or international level.This year's winner is Dr. Mazvita Muchengeti, a leading cancer epidemiologist in South Africa whose work is helping shape cancer prevention and control policy while strengthening cancer data and research capacity across Africa.Dr. Muchengeti is Head of Department of the South African National Cancer Registry and chairs the South African Ministerial Advisory Committee on Cancer Prevention and Control. With more than 14 years in cancer surveillance and research, her work directly informs national cancer prevention strategies in South Africa. As leader of the International Agency for Research on Cancer's registry Centre of Expertise in Johannesburg, she supports population-based cancer registries across the continent, producing the reliable data countries need to guide policy, allocate resources, and monitor progress.Equity & Community Engagement Award: Salome Agallo KwendaThe Equity & Community Engagement Award celebrates efforts that address disparities in CRC burden and care, particularly among underserved populations, and demonstrate meaningful, community-driven impact.This year's winner is Salome Agallo Kwenda, a patient advocate, three-time cancer survivor, and founder of the Kenya Ostomy Association (KOA).Drawing on her own experiences navigating cancer and life with an ostomy, Ms. Kwenda has built a survivor-led movement advancing equity, dignity, and access to colorectal cancer care in Kenya. KOA has reached more than 1,250 colorectal cancer patients and ostomates across eight Kenyan counties and trained 45 survivors and ostomates in digital advocacy. Through the #EndColorectalCancerKe campaign, she has mobilized survivor voices and raised awareness of colorectal cancer.Where colostomy bags are costly and hard to find, she sources and distributes donated supplies, teaches patients to manage their ostomies safely, and visits patients in hospitals and at home. She also challenges stigma and brings patient voices into research and policy, including as a co-investigator on the CARE-CRC study.Emerging Global Leader in CRC Award: Kai HanThe Emerging Global Leader in CRC Award honors early- to mid-career advocates, clinicians, or researchers who are on a strong leadership trajectory and helping shape the future of the field.This year's winner is Kai Han, founder of Panda and Friends Patient Network Organisation in Beijing, China.Drawing on his experience as a cancer patient's caregiver, Mr. Han established China's first community-led, complimentary online multidisciplinary team program for gastrointestinal cancer patients. Every month, volunteer colorectal surgeons, medical oncologists, radiologists, and patient advocates review patient cases and offer expert perspectives, connecting patients with specialists regardless of their geographic location or financial circumstances.A Senior Engineer in Communications and Artificial Intelligence, Mr. Han brings a distinctive technical perspective to his advocacy. His initiative offers a scalable, adaptable model that other patient organizations and healthcare systems could use.About the Global Colon Cancer AssociationThe Global Colon Cancer Association (GCCA) is an international nonprofit organization that connects and supports colorectal cancer patient advocacy organizations around the world. With more than 150 member organizations across 60 countries, GCCA works to improve colorectal cancer outcomes by strengthening advocacy, increasing awareness and education, promoting equitable access to screening and care, and building the capacity of organizations serving patients and families.Learn more at .

Nicole Sheahan

Global Colon Cancer Association

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Global Colon Cancer Association Announces Winners of the 2026 Global Colorectal Cancer Leadership Awards News Provided By Global Colon Cancer Association November 05, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations



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