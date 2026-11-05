Morales Beverage Group Signs LOI To Acquire Green Light Distribution, Expanding Its Leading Position In Texas & Florida

Proposed acquisition strengthens MBG's market leadership, expanding its brand portfolio, customer reach, and distribution density across Texas and Florida.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MBG, a subsidiary of Morales Capital Group, today announced that Morales Capital Group has signed a letter of intent to acquire the Texas and Florida beverage distribution assets and operations of Green Light Beverage, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, "Green Light"). Backed by MBG's 37 years of distribution in Texas, the acquisition would expand MBG's already leading footprint in Texas and Florida, two of the largest spirits markets in the country.If the transaction is consummated, MBG would bring Green Light's supplier partners and customers onto its platform, adding scale, route density and sales coverage across both states.Eduardo Morales, Chairman of Morales Capital Group, said: "Texas and Florida are our battleground states. For 37 years in Texas, we have watched distributors come and go. We are still here, and we are here to stay. Adding Green Light's brands gives those suppliers the reach, resources and brand-building focus that have made MBG a trusted partner to suppliers for nearly four decades."Morales continued: "Our industry is going through a major reset. Distribution is compressing, and suppliers can no longer expect one distribution model to fit every brand, every market and every stage of growth. This is the moment to be creative. The suppliers who win will truly partner with their distributors in mutually beneficial relationships. That is why MBG offers both full-service distribution with dedicated sales and brand teams and route-to-market and logistics services for suppliers that run their own sales teams. Whatever the model, the commitment is the same: shared plans, shared investment and shared accountability."Dusty Odell, CEO of Green Light Beverage, Inc., said: "MBG has the scale, the infrastructure and the commitment to fully support the brands and customers we serve. We believe our supplier partners and customers will have a strong home with MBG."The transaction remains subject to definitive documentation, due diligence and customary closing conditions, and the parties currently anticipate closing on or before December 31, 2026. Green Light continues to operate while the parties work towards consummating the transaction, and both parties remain focused on supporting customers and suppliers throughout the process.

Freddy Vaca

Morales Beverage Group

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Morales Beverage Group Signs LOI to Acquire Green Light Distribution, Expanding Its Leading Position in Texas & Florida News Provided By Morales Beverage Group November 05, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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