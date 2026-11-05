Bizarre Accident: Chilean Pedestrian Struck By Flying Wheel From Moving Car In Santiago (WATCH)

In a bizarre and unsettling turn of events captured on CCTV, a pedestrian was struck by a runaway wheel that detached from a moving vehicle in Santiago on Thursday, October 29.

In a video that went viral on social media, the man, identified as a 19-year-old student, was seen walking on the sidewalk along Los Leones Avenue in the Providencia district when the wheel, apparently from a moving car, abruptly bounced across the road and directly struck him after hitting two parked cars.

The student was struck on his head and upper body, suffering non-life-threatening contusions. However, he managed to avoid any internal injuries, which could have been fatal given the speed and weight of the flying tire.

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How Did the Incident Unfold?

Los Leones Avenue, which is located in the Providencia district of Santiago, witnessed dramatic moments during morning traffic as a vehicle experienced a critical mechanical failure while in motion.

CCTV footage shows a 19-year-old student walking on the sidewalk when the rear tire reportedly detached from the moving car, gained momentum, bounced across the street, struck two parked cars, and collided with him from behind. The collision knocked the student to the pavement, but witnesses and bystanders immediately assisted him.

The emergency personnel arrived at the scene and transported him to Santa Maria Clinic, where he was reportedly treated for non-life-threatening contusions to his head and upper body, especially his chest, before being discharged. His father later accompanied him to the clinic.

⚠️ CCTV footage captures the moment a rogue wheel came flying, seemingly out of nowhere, before striking a 19-year-old pedestrian in Santiago, Chile. TMZ (@TMZ) November 5, 2026

Following the accident, municipal police questioned the vehicle's driver, who claimed that he picked up his vehicle from the workshop garage after undergoing maintenance just two days earlier, saying,“The wheel came off. It just came out of the shop two days ago. They didn't tighten it for me.”

Chilean authorities have since opened a formal investigation to examine garage logs and determine whether mechanical failure or servicing negligence caused the tire to detach mid-transit.

'Final Destination' Moment: Rogue Tyre Striking Pedestrian Leaves Netizens Stunned

The viral video of the tyre striking the pedestrian has sparked widespread reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with several users comparing the bizarre accident to scenes from the Final Destination film franchise.

Taking to their X handles, many users described the incident as something straight out of a horror film, with several referencing the Final Destination franchise, while others compared the incident to a scene from the animated series Looney Tunes.

Another section of fans also expressed concern for the injured student, hoping he would recover fully, while a few users recalled their own frightening experiences involving detached vehicle wheels.

@TheInsiderPaper Crazy 2days before owner said the car was in the garage and forgot to tight the wheel! This is something that happend too often!

- Caroline (@WaterLoverGirl) November 5, 2026

@TMZ Final destination type stuff

- Fawn (@okvirogirl) November 5, 2026

@TMZ I have both watched a vehicle lose a wheel and been a passenger in a vehicle that has lost a wheel. Not pretty

- Bill (@Av8r07) November 5, 2026

@TMZ This looks like a new scene from Final Destination ☠️ Pain (@PainBnb) November 5, 2026

@TMZ was Final Destination movie shooting going on close by?)

- Atulya (@DesiMemesTweets) November 5, 2026

@TMZ actually comforting to see how many people immediately ran to check on them. hope they're ok

- ✧ ̊.⋆ (@saerannie) November 5, 2026

@TMZ The driver claimed the wheel detached after recent mechanic work, sparking viral reactions likening the event to Final Destination or Looney Tunes scenarios.

- Ambreen (@Ambreendbibi) November 5, 2026

HOLY SHIT that tire just flew out of nowhere and straight-up SLAMMED this kid like a damn cartoon.

Writer: Bri Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 5, 2026

Damn you fit dey mind your business make problem still find you come,just like that ‍♂️ Del Brown (@delbrown205) November 5, 2026

I know everyone thinks about the logging truck scene in Final Destination, but I think about the tire scene. I am very scared of a rogue tire.

- o (@Coleidoscopes) November 5, 2026

What is worse that getting hit by a Sixty60 zooomies?

This is just mean... Mean Mr Tyler Tyre Heinz (@HeinzZzA) November 5, 2026

My worst nightmare. Truly hope the guy is ok.

- Josh Barzon (@JoshuaBarzon) November 5, 2026

Grand Theft Auto advertising on another level

- GleepGlorp (@alissaTweets) November 5, 2026

this deadass happened to me once walking to the bus stop when i was a kid

- (@mollywhop303) November 5, 2026

if someone ever leaked footage of something like this happening to me just tell the world i died on impact

- J +✩‧+ ̊౨ৎ ̊+✩‧+ (@streamfineline) November 5, 2026

This happened in like final destination 4

- chantel nanami. (@chantellyyy) November 5, 2026

Meanwhile, the driver's vehicle was subsequently identified, with Providencia Mayor Jaime Bellolio confirming that the municipality would share the relevant information to help the injured student pursue further action.

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