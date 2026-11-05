MP CM Mohan Yadav Chairs MPRDC Meeting To Expedite Road Construction

CM Mohan Yadav Reviews MPRDC Infrastructure Projects

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired the 49th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) at CM House on Thursday and directed officials to expedite ongoing road construction work. CM Yadav also announced that the proposed Highway Fund of the MPRDC would now be named 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh Sankalp Path'.

New Greenfield Corridors and Connectivity Goals

The state is also working towards developing five four-lane, access-controlled greenfield corridors spanning 1,398 km at an estimated cost of Rs 63,296 crore. The proposed corridors include Bhopal-Mandsaur (258 km), Sagar-Satna (227 km), Jabalpur-Ashapur (358 km), Bhopal-Gwalior (320 km) and Katni-Singrauli (235 km).

“Roads are the lifelines of development. No village, town or city in Madhya Pradesh should remain deprived of better road connectivity. Connecting every village and city through all-weather roads is the state government's goal. A modern road network is being developed across the state through the construction of state highways, four-lane, six-lane and eight-lane roads, as well as greenfield expressways. This will further strengthen connectivity across Madhya Pradesh,” the Chief Minister said.

He directed officials to accelerate ongoing road construction projects and ensure their completion at the earliest. He also said that an extensive road network must be developed across the state and called for coordinated efforts with the Public Works Department, Urban Administration, Rural Development, Industries and Madhya Pradesh Housing Board to develop an extensive road network across the state.

Administrative Approvals and Policy Decisions

Additionally, CM Yadav also approved some key proposals at the meeting which include 100 per cent divestment of equity in the four-lane Jaora-Nayagaon section project under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) scheme and the creation of two new posts of Chief Engineer, three of General Manager and five of Deputy General Manager in the Corporation, along with an enhancement in the honorarium of its Legal Assistant.

The meeting further approved the acquisition of the Madhya Pradesh Oilseeds Federation building, also known as the PAM Building, at Arera Hills in Bhopal, owned by the Department of Public Asset Management, along with the appointment of an Independent Director to the Corporation.

In another decision, the transfer of ownership of projects to be upgraded through loans, including state highways and other roads, to MPRDC and combine harvesters used for agricultural purposes were exempted from toll charges at all toll plazas operated by the Corporation under BOT (Toll), BOT (Toll and Annuity), Operate-Maintain-Transfer (OMT) and user-fee-based schemes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)