India Para-Athletes Hail Interaction With PM Modi After Games Win

Indian Para-Athletes Share Memorable Interaction with PM Modi

India's para-athletic contingent from the Asian Para Games 2026 on Thursday described their interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an encouraging and memorable experience, saying his words of motivation and support would inspire them to continue working towards bigger achievements, including at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.

PM Modi interacted with members of India's Asian Para Games 2026 contingent at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, congratulating the para-athletes on their historic performance in Aichi-Nagoya, where India secured fourth place with a record 114 medals.

Reflections from Gold Medalists

Speaking to ANI, double gold medallist Nishad Kumar, who won gold in the men's long jump T47 and high jump T47 events at the Asiad, said that sitting beside the Prime Minister during the interaction was a special experience. "The experience was amazing, sitting in the first row beside PM Modi. It felt different. I had not thought that I would get the opportunity to sit in the first row. We were wondering what does PM Modi eat that he glows like this. He looks the same. We would want to be like him when we are his age. We would always want to keep winning medals for the country," he said, He further said such interactions motivate athletes to continue progressing and performing for the country. "These things motivate us. It pushes us to keep going forward," he added.

Pranav Soorma, who won gold in the men's club throw F51 event, said meeting PM Modi after the Asian Para Games was a memorable experience, adding that the Prime Minister's encouragement and support motivated athletes to work harder and aim for bigger achievements. He said the medals won by para-athletes belonged to the entire nation. "When an athlete goes back after winning medals at such a big stage, they think of a lot of things - including the thought that they would get to meet the PM once again. We had this opportunity today. He took time out of his schedule to meet us. He motivated and encouraged us, telling us that this is just the beginning, that we have to keep working hard just like this. If we have to touch even bigger targets and achievements, keep working hard," he said. "It feels great when the PM of the country motivates, interacts and supports us. Para-athletes are getting immense support and love. These medals are for the entire nation," he added.

Ayush Verma, who won gold in the men's shot put F53 and bronze in the men's javelin throw F53/F54 events, described his interaction with PM Modi as a unique and encouraging experience, saying it would motivate athletes to work harder and improve India's medal tally at the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics. "This was a good experience. It is great for an athlete to win a medal and it is important for their self motivation but meeting the PM and interacting with him is a unique experience. I feel this is a great encouragement to athletes. This will definitely motivate us for LA. PM told us that the medal tally has to go up and every athlete has to make efforts for this," he said.

Perspectives on Support and Inspiration

Silver medallist Ajeet Singh Yadav, who competed in the men's javelin throw F46 event, said the Prime Minister's continued engagement with sportspersons had been encouraging for athletes. "I started playing international from 2019. This is the fourth time I have met him. Ever since PM Modi came to power and struck a relationship with sports, he has been encouraging athletes. A tradition has come into place that athletes would meet him when they return to the country. But given the situation in the country, the protests and everything, we thought that the tradition would break this time. But he took time out of his busy schedule and met athletes; it felt great. This motivates us. He remains ever-excited to meet athletes. In LA 2028, we will make all efforts to win medals. The preparations have begun. We will get to meet him once again," he said.

Bhagyashri Jadhav, who won silver in the women's shot put F34 event, said meeting the Prime Minister after winning a medal was particularly special for her, as she had been unable to secure a medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, where she served as India's flagbearer. "I was meeting the PM for the third time. It felt great. I was the flagbearer in Paris in 2024, but I could not win a medal there. So, I was a little nervous. This time, I won a silver medal, and I got to meet him. This feels amazing,” she said. Reflecting on the changing perception of persons with disabilities, she said,“There used to be pity for us divyangs, but now it feels we are special.”

Meanwhile, bronze medallist Navdeep Singh, who competed in the men's javelin throw F40/F41 event, said the Prime Minister was aware of his achievements and had personally encouraged him during the interaction. "I was really excited. Sir asked me, and I started giving interviews right at the airport. He knew everything. He was delighted. He blessed me, and it felt really great. He told me to keep doing well just like this. He also extended me best wishes for the future," he said. "This gives us great motivation. We meet him every 1-2 years. He encourages us, honours us and it all feels great. There is competition among para-athletes to win more and more medals so that we can meet him," Navdeep added.

A Historic Campaign for India

India finished the Asian Para Games 2026 with 30 gold, 35 silver and 49 bronze medals, surpassing its previous best of 108 medals at the 2022 Hangzhou edition. The country's contingent comprised 168 para-athletes, significantly fewer than the 309 who represented India at the previous Games. The campaign featured several landmark performances across disciplines.

In para-badminton, reigning Paralympic champion Nitesh Kumar defeated compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the men's singles SL3 final to win gold, while Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi clinched the women's doubles SL3-SU5 title. In para-archery, Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi won gold in men's recurve doubles, while Pooja Jatyan and Bhawna Choudhary claimed silver in the women's event.

India also recorded world-record performances in para-athletics, with Haney winning the men's javelin F37/38 gold and Sandeep claiming the men's 400m T64 title. The country also swept all three medals in the men's javelin F42-F44/F61-F64 event, with Sumit taking gold, Mahendra Gurjar silver and Sandip Sanjay Sargar bronze. Mona Agarwal added another landmark achievement in para-shooting, winning gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 and setting world and Asian Para Games records. India's 114-medal haul marked its best-ever campaign at the continental event, further underlining the country's growing strength across para-sports. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)