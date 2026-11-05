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Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call 4Th Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-11-05 02:50:37

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss its 2026 fourth quarter results on Thursday, November 26 th , 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-800-717-1738. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-888-660-6264, access code 33879#. This recording will be available until December 26, 2026.

The discussion along with a presentation will be accessible through a webcast at the following address:

For further information:

Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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