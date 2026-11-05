UNCF Empower Me Tour Continues In Milwaukee, WI, On Nov. 10Th With College Readiness Conference, Offering Scholarships And On-Site College Admissions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Event seeking and supporting high school students; Wells Fargo is founding sponsor

Milwaukee, WI, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For graduating high school students seeking college advice, UNCF provides students assistance connecting the dots post-graduation.

This year's Empower Me Tour (EMT) is continuing to Milwaukee, WI, and is expected to be bigger and better than ever with over 500 graduating seniors anticipated to attend. You can expect on-site college admissions, college prep workshops, scholarships available on-site, numerous HBCU representatives on hand and more. The 2026 Milwaukee College Readiness Fair will take place at the Baird Center on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. To register, please visit: .

Graduating seniors can apply for an exclusive $2,500 EMT Scholarship this year to help further their higher education. To apply, please visit: Empower Me Tour - UNCF.

Formed more than 17 years ago by founding sponsor Wells Fargo, EMT is designed to inspire students to take control of their futures by pursuing a four-year college degree and graduating with an education that prepares them for robust life engagement and successful careers. EMT was created to help students and parents build financial literacy and better understand how to plan for and fund a college education.

“Wells Fargo is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with UNCF,” said Sandra Fernandes, executive director and head of national scholarships.“The Empower Me Tour is more than an event-it's a launchpad for future leaders. We're committed to helping HBCU students access meaningful career opportunities and build pathways to success.”

High school students attending EMT events will receive expert tips on college preparation, the HBCU experience and personal finances in addition to empowerment and personal branding advice. During the event, students will also have the opportunity to interview for admission and apply for scholarships from select colleges and universities.

UNCF's Empower Me Tour is sponsored by Wells Fargo, P&G, Cox Enterprises, Fed Ex, Ford Philanthropy and Paul Mitchell Schools. Since its inception, UNCF's EMT has offered more than $25 million in scholarships and impacted thousands of students. Last year, students attending the Empower Me Tour were offered more than $5 million in scholarships.

For more information on the UNCF's Empower Me Tour and to register for free, visit . Follow the conversation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook:@UNCF #EmpowerMeTour.

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation's largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 36 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in strengthening the pipeline of leaders and professionals who advance our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $2.3 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 38 on Fortune's 2026 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at .

LinkedIn: .

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UNCF Empower Me Tour Nov. 10

CONTACT: Roy Betts UNCF 240.703.3384...