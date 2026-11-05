DRAFT Media Partners Declines Acquisition Offer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bets on Next Generation of Advertising Technology Instead

Greenville, SC, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After establishing its advertising execution business, the independent company is shifting its growth focus toward self-service advertising tools, reporting technology, and a more accessible advertising ecosystem.

DRAFT Media Partners, an independent advertising distribution and technology company, announced today that it has declined an acquisition offer from a large San Francisco-based advertising agency, choosing instead to remain independent as it enters what leadership believes will be its most significant phase of growth.

The company declined to disclose the identity of the prospective buyer or the financial terms of the offer due to the non-disclosure agreement.

For DRAFT, the decision reflects a fundamental belief: the advertising execution business it has spent years building is only the foundation for a much larger opportunity.

"We've already proven that we can execute advertising at scale," said Skip Wilson, founder and CEO of DRAFT Media Partners. "We've built the relationships, the infrastructure, and the expertise to make sophisticated advertising accessible to businesses and agencies of all sizes. But what's really exciting is what that infrastructure allows us to build next."

From Advertising Execution to Advertising Infrastructure

DRAFT has established itself as an advertising distribution partner for brands, agencies, and marketing teams, providing access to an extensive network of advertising platforms, publishers, technologies, and execution services.

Rather than operating as a traditional advertising agency, DRAFT functions as the infrastructure behind the advertising itself, allowing its partners to plan, launch, manage, and measure campaigns without having to build the underlying capabilities internally.

That execution business remains central to the company. But DRAFT sees its next major growth opportunity in technology that puts more of those capabilities directly into the hands of advertisers and agency partners.

The company is expanding its focus on self-service advertising tools, campaign planning and forecasting technology, and unified reporting systems designed to simplify how advertising is bought, managed, and understood.

"We've spent years doing the work for our partners. Now we're building the technology that makes the work easier for everyone," Wilson said. "The execution side proved the model. The technology side is how we believe we can scale it."

A Different Vision for the Advertising Industry

DRAFT's decision to remain independent comes as the advertising industry continues to navigate fragmentation across platforms, increasingly complex measurement systems, and the operational challenges of managing campaigns across multiple channels.

The company's vision is to reduce that complexity by bringing planning, distribution, execution, and reporting into a more unified advertising experience.

For agencies, that means being able to offer sophisticated advertising capabilities without expanding internal departments or maintaining dozens of separate vendor relationships. For advertisers, it means greater access, transparency, and control over how their advertising investments are deployed and measured.

Wilson believes the opportunity extends beyond improving the existing advertising model.

"We believe the next golden age of advertising isn't going to be defined by another media channel," Wilson said. "It's going to be defined by access. When the tools, technology, and expertise that once belonged exclusively to the largest advertisers become available to everyone, the entire industry changes."

Building the Next Chapter Independently

While DRAFT viewed the acquisition interest as a meaningful recognition of the business it has built, leadership ultimately determined that remaining independent offered the best opportunity to pursue its long-term vision.

The company intends to continue expanding its advertising execution partnerships while investing in the self-service and reporting technologies it believes will define its next stage.

"An acquisition would have meant losing control of the world we're building," Wilson said. "We've proven we can build the advertising engine. Now we want to put the keys in everyone else's hands."

The new golden age of advertising is here. And DRAFT intends to help build it.

About DRAFT Media Partners

DRAFT Media Partners is the execution engine behind high-performance advertising. We help brands and agencies scale by delivering strategic media buying, omnichannel campaign management, creative production, and world-class reporting across digital, traditional, and programmatic channels.

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