ASHA Responds To New Speech-Language Pathology Treatment Codes In 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Throughout the development of this coding change, ASHA's advocacy prioritized ensuring that speech-language pathology services are accurately described, appropriately valued, and supported by payment policies that preserve access to care

Rockville, MD, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning January 1, 2027, ten new treatment codes for speech-language pathology services will replace a single billing code that has been used for decades to cover a broad range of clinical services. The changes are included in the 2027 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, which was released yesterday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The new codes are designed to increase transparency and offer greater specificity about the treatment provided to people with speech and language disorders. Medicare payments will vary based on the type of treatment provided, as well as its duration. Clinicians will need to account for the amount of time that they spend providing services. Additionally, CMS included all ten new codes on the Medicare Telehealth Services List-an outcome that ASHA advocated for in order to help preserve access to health care services delivered remotely.

ASHA was highly active during the development of the codes. The association participated in the American Medical Association's Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code development and valuation processes, coordinated national surveys of practicing clinicians, and provided clinical evidence and recommendations to support the speech-language pathology profession. The association worked with practicing speech-language pathologists (SLPs), clinical experts, and ASHA member volunteers to ensure that SLPs' services were accurately represented and appropriately valued.

“ASHA will continue working closely with Medicare, state Medicaid programs, commercial payers, state associations, and our members to support implementation of the new codes, address questions as they arise, and identify any barriers that could affect coverage, payment, or access to services,” said ASHA 2026 President Linda I. Rosa-Lugo, EdD, CCC-SLP, ASHA Fellow.

Rosa-Lugo continued:“ASHA recognizes that this new coding structure represents a significant shift in how SLPs report their services-and understands some ASHA members' concerns about payment and the practical challenges of implementation. However, the new coding also offers an opportunity to better capture the range of services that SLPs provide and the time needed to meet individual patients' needs. That increased specificity can help make clinicians' work more visible to payers and support ongoing advocacy for appropriate coverage and payment.”

More information about the new codes, Medicare payment policies, and implementation resources is available at: Speech-Language Pathology Treatment Codes Replacing 92507

About the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA)

ASHA is the national professional, scientific, and credentialing association for 247,000 members and affiliates who are audiologists; speech-language pathologists; speech, language, and hearing scientists; audiology and speech-language pathology assistants; and students. Audiologists specialize in preventing and assessing hearing and balance disorders as well as providing audiologic treatment, including hearing aids. Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) identify, assess, and treat speech, language, and swallowing disorders.

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