Concept2 Turns 50

Concept2 Co-Founders Dick and Peter Dreissigacker rowing on the water, where the company's passion for performance engineering began.

Concept2 employees celebrating 50 years at the Concept2 50 Global Summit.

Concept2 RowErgs in action as athletes tackle the grueling demands of a HYROX fitness racing event.

Founded in 1976 in a Vermont barn, Concept2 celebrates 50 years of making equipment trusted by athletes, fitness facilities and everyday users around the world.

MORRISVILLE, VT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On November 6, Concept2will celebrate its 50th anniversary. What began in a dairy barn in northern Vermont has grown into a global business known for its rowing oars and indoor fitness equipment. For five decades, Concept2 has paired thoughtful innovation with durable, high-performance products while cultivating a global community united by a shared passion for fitness, performance, and lifelong movement.Founded by Dick Dreissigacker, Peter Dreissigacker, Bari Dreissigacker, and later Judy Geer, Concept2 began by revolutionizing competitive rowing with the world's first carbon-fiber oars. That same spirit of innovation led to the creation of the Concept2 RowErg, the gold standard in indoor rowing, and the expansion of the product line to include the SkiErg, BikeErg, and most recently, the StrengthErg, introduced in 2025.Today, Concept2 equipment is trusted by elite athletes, training facilities, fitness competitions, military units, first responders and fitness enthusiasts everywhere. Concept2 equipment can be found in schools, gyms, rowing clubs, CrossFit boxes, HYROX events, and homes across the globe.“At its core, Concept2 has always been about community,” says Co-Founder Judy Geer.“The people who use our products and believe in what we do are the reason we're here 50 years later.”Concept2 has spent its 50th anniversary celebrating the global community that has powered its equipment for five decades. Anniversary initiatives in 2026 included a dedicated digital experience at concept2/1976, the What Moves You? user-generated content campaign, and the Concept2 50th Challenge, taking place November 6. These programs are designed to recognize the people behind the meters, miles, workouts and personal bests, and to give them opportunities to share their stories and participate.The milestone coincides with continued growth and innovation. Concept2 recently expanded its lineup with the StrengthErg, and its equipment is at the heart of a wide range of fitness settings, including HYROX and the upcoming World Rowing Indoor Championships. In 2025, the company formed the Concept2 Perpetual Purpose Trust to ensure long-term stewardship and preserve its purpose and values for the future.Performance Starts Here, Since 1976.About Concept2Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont, Concept2 designs and manufactures performance driven rowing oars and indoor training equipment for rowing, skiing, cycling, and strength. Trusted by elite athletes, fitness professionals and everyday users around the world, Concept2 is known for its uncompromising durability, precision engineering and exceptional customer support. With a commitment to long term stewardship through its Perpetual Purpose Trust, Concept2 builds products and relationships designed to last. Learn more at concept2 or follow us @concept2inc on Facebook and Instagram.Media Inquiries and InterviewsConcept2 welcomes media inquiries and interview requests in recognition of its 50th anniversary. Interviews with company leadership and other appropriate spokespeople can be arranged upon request.

Sheila Wailonis

Concept2

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Concept2 Turns 50 News Provided By Concept2 November 05, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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