ARYA Properties Challenges The Idea That Investment Villas Should Be Off-Limits To Their Owners

Bali remains one of ARYA Properties' key lifestyle markets, combining established tourism infrastructure with strong international recognition.

Indonesia's resort property market continues to attract buyers looking for a combination of lifestyle use, hospitality services and rental potential.

ARYA Properties develops resort projects with long-term operations in mind, connecting construction with professional hospitality and property management.

ARYA Sumba - Weekacura represents the nature-led side of ARYA's portfolio, surrounded by rice fields, greenery and the landscape near Waikacura Waterfall.

ARYA Sumba - Kodi is ARYA Properties' first operating resort, where villa ownership is supported by a wider hospitality and resort-management ecosystem.

ARYA Properties combines owner-stay flexibility with professional resort management across its growing Indonesian property portfolio.

- Petr Hemerka, CEO & Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA ResortsBALI, INDONESIA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many buyers, investing in a holiday property presents an unusual compromise. The property may technically belong to them, but maximizing rental performance can mean limiting how often they are able to actually enjoy it.ARYA Properties is taking a different approach.Across applicable projects within its Indonesian portfolio, the developer allows owners to stay in their own property without a fixed annual owner-stay allocation, giving them greater flexibility to decide whether their villa functions as an investment, a second home, or a combination of both.The approach reflects a wider philosophy behind ARYA Properties: a resort investment should not have to become an asset that its owner rarely gets to experience personally.“People invest in Indonesia for different reasons,” said Petr Hemerka, CEO and Founder of ARYA Properties and ARYA Resorts.“Some are focused primarily on the business side. Others want a place where they can spend several months every year. Many want both. We wanted our model to give owners more freedom to decide how they actually use their property.”Rather than developing individual villas that owners must manage independently, ARYA Properties builds properties within wider hospitality environments operated together with sister company ARYA Resorts.The group's involvement extends from property development through to resort and villa management, reservations, reception, guest services, food and beverage, activities, promotion and ongoing operations. This structure is intended to allow owners to step away from the day-to-day responsibilities normally associated with operating a holiday rental.ARYA's publicly available Sumbawa project materials, for example, state that owners can choose between living in their villa, renting it as part of the resort, or combining both approaches, with ARYA handling the rental operation when the property is placed into the hotel system.The model becomes particularly relevant in resort destinations, where investment performance depends on considerably more than the villa itself.A guest choosing where to stay may consider restaurants, activities, transportation, service standards, the surrounding environment and the overall resort experience alongside the accommodation. ARYA therefore develops supporting facilities around its properties rather than relying solely on villa inventory.At ARYA Sumba - Kodi, the group's first operating resort, those facilities include NINO Restaurant & Bar and Weiyo BeachClub alongside island activities and guest services. Since 2025, the resort has welcomed more than 1,400 domestic and international guests, with 53 villas ready for stays.For owners, this creates a distinction between owning a standalone holiday villa and participating in a broader hospitality operation.“Building the villa is only one part of the business,” Hemerka said.“If people are going to rent it when they are not using it, there needs to be a reason for guests to choose the resort, stay longer, spend time there and hopefully return. That requires hospitality, not only construction.”ARYA also applies shared-income structures within applicable resort developments. Under this approach, an owner's rental income is designed to participate in wider project performance rather than depending exclusively on whether one particular villa receives a specific guest booking. The detailed structure varies by project and is governed by the respective contractual and financial documentation.The concept responds to one of the practical concerns that can arise when individual units within a resort compete for bookings. Guest preferences may vary according to villa size, location, travel party and availability, meaning that demand may not be distributed equally across every unit at every point in the year.At the same time, ARYA's model preserves the owner's ability to personally use the property.Across its portfolio, accommodation options range from Glamp Villas through one-, two- and three-bedroom villas, giving buyers different combinations of property size, lifestyle use and rental positioning. In Sumbawa, for example, the company's published portfolio includes Glamp Villas alongside larger villa formats within the same wider resort concept.This flexibility is becoming increasingly relevant as second-home ownership and hospitality investment begin to overlap.For some owners, a property in Indonesia may primarily be a financial asset. For others, it may be somewhere to spend part of the year. For another group, the attraction is precisely that the property can perform both roles.ARYA Properties believes those motivations do not necessarily need to be separated.“When someone buys a villa in a place like Sumba, Lombok, Sumbawa or Bali, there is usually an emotional reason as well as a financial one,” Hemerka said.“They chose that destination because they actually want to be there. We don't think owning an investment property should mean losing that connection.”ARYA Properties currently develops projects across Bali, Sumba, Lombok and Sumbawa, supported by ARYA Resorts on the hospitality and operational side. Together, the two companies employ more than 600 people across development, construction, management and resort operations.As the portfolio expands, the group's objective is to continue developing properties that can function simultaneously as professionally operated hospitality assets and places their owners can personally enjoy.Because for ARYA, the definition of a successful holiday property is not simply whether somebody else wants to stay there.It should also remain somewhere the owner wants to return to.About ARYA PropertiesARYA Properties is an Indonesia-based property developer with projects across Bali, Sumba, Lombok and Sumbawa. Together with ARYA Resorts, the company provides services extending from development through hospitality operations and property management.Its portfolio includes accommodation ranging from Glamp Villas to three-bedroom villas within resort and lifestyle developments across Indonesia.

Sagita Fahrina

ARYA Properties

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ARYA Properties Challenges the Idea That Investment Villas Should Be Off-Limits to Their Owners News Provided By ARYA Properties November 05, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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