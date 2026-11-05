House Of Pearls Highlights Direct-From-Source Pearl Jewelry Collections Ahead Of 2026 Holiday Season

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Popular online pearl retailer offers hand-selected pearl jewelry at up to 80 percent below traditional retail pricing ahead of Holiday season.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- House of Pearls, an online pearl jewelry retailer that sources pearls directly from farms worldwide, is showcasing its curated collections of freshwater, Japanese Akoya, Tahitian, Golden South Sea, and White South Sea pearl jewelry ahead of the 2026 holiday gifting season. With more than 1,100 products spanning five distinct pearl types, the company maintains one of the broadest direct-to-consumer pearl jewelry selections available online.A Direct-From-Source Approach to Pearl JewelryThe pearl jewelry market has traditionally relied on multiple layers of wholesale distribution between the pearl farm and the consumer. House of Pearls operates on a direct sourcing model, purchasing pearls from farms and eliminating the intermediary markups that have historically placed fine pearl jewelry out of reach for many buyers. According to the company, this approach enables pricing up to 80 percent below traditional retail for comparable pearl grades and settings.Every pearl sold through the retailer is hand-selected and individually inspected for luster, surface quality, and character before it is set into a finished piece of jewelry. The company reports that more than 25,000 pearl buyers worldwide have purchased from House of Pearls, with a 28 percent monthly return customer rate - a metric that reflects consistent product quality and trust in the direct-to-consumer pearl jewelry category. All pearl pieces include a certificate of authenticity verifying the pearl type, size, and quality grade, and the company works with GUILD and other respected gemological laboratories for additional verification.Five Pearl Types, Hundreds of DesignsHouse of Pearls organizes its catalog around five major pearl types, each with distinct characteristics suited to different styles, occasions, and price points.The freshwater pearl collection is the largest in the store, featuring over 730 products. Freshwater pearls are cultivated in lakes and rivers, with a single mussel capable of producing 20 to 50 pearls at once - making them one of the more sustainable options in pearl cultivation. House of Pearls offers freshwater pearls in natural white, pink, purple, and multicolor varieties, graded at AAA and AAAA quality levels. The collection includes classic strand necklaces starting at $199, 18K gold tin cup necklaces, baroque designs, graduated strands, and complete jewelry sets with necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.The Japanese Akoya pearl collection features 83 products centered on the pearl type long regarded as the standard for bridal and formal jewelry. Akoya pearls are known for their mirror-like luster, near-perfect round shape, and subtle rose and silver overtones. House of Pearls carries Akoya designs in classic white as well as a distinctive silver-blue variety, with settings available in sterling silver, 14K gold, and 18K gold. The collection also includes PSL-certified Hanadama and Tennyo Akoya selections, representing the highest tier of Akoya pearl grading.The Tahitian pearl collection offers 168 products showcasing the only naturally dark-colored pearls in the world. Cultivated over a two-year period in the lagoons of French Polynesia, Tahitian pearls display a body color ranging from dark grey to black, with overtones of peacock green, aubergine purple, and silver-blue. Ranging from 8 to 18 millimeters, Tahitian pearls are among the larger pearl varieties available. House of Pearls carries Tahitian pieces in styles ranging from casual baroque leather cord necklaces to formal five-drop pendant necklaces set in 18K solid gold.The Golden South Sea pearl collection represents the most luxurious tier of the catalog, with 121 products. These pearls are produced by the Pinctada maxima oyster - the largest pearl-producing oyster in the world - in the waters of the Philippines, Indonesia, and Australia. Golden South Sea pearls feature the thickest nacre of any cultured pearl at 2 to 4 millimeters, and range in size from 9 to 20 millimeters. Their warm, natural golden color ranges from light champagne to deep gold without the use of dyes or treatments.The White South Sea pearl collection rounds out the catalog with 16 curated products featuring Australian White South Sea pearls. Prized for their luminous white body color and large sizes ranging from 10 to 14 millimeters, these pearls are among the rarest in the world. Several pieces in the collection are designated one-of-a-kind, available as single units that will not be restocked once sold. Designs include baroque pearl drop earrings, sculptural pendant necklaces, and statement rings set in sterling silver.Customer Experience and GiftingHouse of Pearls delivers all finished jewelry in gift-ready packaging. The retailer offers free standard shipping worldwide on qualifying orders, a 14-day quality care guarantee covering damaged, defective, or incorrect items, and interest-free installment payment options through Klarna. Jewelry pieces across the catalog are customizable, allowing buyers to select specific pearl sizes, metal types, and lengths.The company currently offers a range of price tiers suited to holiday gifting, including curated pearl gift selections under $200 and premium 18K solid gold pieces for milestone occasions.About House of PearlsHouse of Pearls is an online pearl jewelry retailer that sources pearls directly from pearl farms worldwide. The company offers hand-selected freshwater, Japanese Akoya, Tahitian, Golden South Sea, and White South Sea pearl jewelry in designs ranging from classic strands to contemporary statement pieces. Operating under the tagline "Premium Pearls Made in Pearlfection," House of Pearls serves a global customer base of more than 25,000 pearl enthusiasts with a focus on quality, transparent pricing, and accessible luxury.

Amii Zhang

House Of Pearls

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House of Pearls Highlights Direct-From-Source Pearl Jewelry Collections Ahead of 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By SEO Science LLC November 05, 2026, 19:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR



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