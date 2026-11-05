ZAFARI Studio Showcases Over 200 Sculptural Jewelry And Accessory Pieces Ahead Of 2026 Holiday Season

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Independent jewelry brand heads into the fall and holiday 2026 season with a catalog of more than 200 sculptural, layerable pieces spanning multiple categories.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZAFARI Studio, an independent jewelry brand rooted in a design studio established in 2000, heads into the fall and holiday 2026 season with a catalog of more than 200 sculptural, layerable pieces spanning five categories - rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and handbags. The brand develops jewelry organized around form, texture, contrast, and the freedom to style pieces in individual ways, with materials ranging from 14K gold filled and 18K gold vermeil to 925 sterling silver and natural freshwater pearls. As shoppers begin planning for holiday gifting, the studio's catalog offers a range of price points and styles suited to both personal wear and gift-ready occasions.A Design Studio Approach to JewelryZAFARI Studio describes itself as an independent jewelry brand built around the idea that distinctive design belongs in everyday life. The studio curates and develops pieces that bring together modern sculptural forms, luminous pearls, natural stones, and tactile detail. Rather than following seasonal trend cycles, the brand's design philosophy centers on shape, surface, and the relationships created when pieces are worn together - an approach the studio summarizes under the tagline "Art for Everyday."Rooted in a design studio established in 2000, ZAFARI has carried that studio sensibility into a direct-to-consumer jewelry brand with a point of view built on sculptural design and intentional layering rather than mass-market volume.Core Collections: Rings, Earrings, Necklaces, and BraceletsThe breadth of the current catalog reflects the studio's commitment to offering pieces suited to different styling preferences and occasions.The rings collection features 23 pieces in styles that range from textured medallion bands and enamel-accented statement rings to pearl cluster and geometric onyx designs. Materials across the collection include brass, gold, and sterling silver, with metal finishes in gold plated, gold vermeil, and gold filled options. Gemstone accents span freshwater pearls, cubic zirconia, black onyx, red onyx, opal, garnet, green agate, tiger's eye stone, and mother of pearl.The earrings collection is the brand's largest single category, with 60 pieces encompassing individual designs and coordinated sets. Styles include baroque pearl drops, huggie hoops, geometric studs, pearl cluster earrings, and pavé zirconia hoops. Freshwater pearls appear in 27 of the earring designs, underscoring the central role that pearl jewelry plays across the studio's catalog.The necklaces collection comprises 87 pieces, making it the deepest offering in the catalog. The selection includes chokers, collar necklaces, snake chains, paperclip chains, pendant necklaces, and multi-strand pearl designs. Pearl-focused necklaces represent the majority of the collection, with freshwater pearls featured in 47 designs. Additional gemstones found across the necklace range include lapis lazuli, turquoise, emerald, malachite, opal, and tiger's eye stone, reflecting a material palette that emphasizes natural textures and color.The bracelets collection offers 33 pieces, including pearl bolo bracelets, baroque pearl toggle and chain bracelets, beaded minimalist designs, and link bracelets accented with zirconia or gemstones. Materials include stainless steel, sterling silver, brass, gold, and leather, with freshwater pearls featured in 18 bracelet designs.Pearls as a Design FoundationAcross the full catalog, freshwater pearls serve as a unifying material thread. The studio describes its pearl offerings under the concept "Pearls, reconsidered" - a contemporary approach that pairs pearls with sculptural metal lines and unexpected layers rather than presenting them in traditional strand formats alone. Baroque pearls, coin pearls, rice pearls, and mother of pearl shells appear throughout the rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets collections, positioned alongside gold chains, enamel accents, and natural stone settings.ATELIER: Sculptural StatementsThe ATELIER | Sculptural Statements collection represents a curated cross-category edit of 63 pieces selected for their sculptural and statement-making qualities. The collection draws from rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and handbags, grouping the studio's most architecturally considered designs into a single destination. Statement and vintage styles dominate the ATELIER edit, with 23 statement-style pieces and 21 vintage-style pieces among the selection.Gold Vermeil and Sterling Silver CollectionThe Gold Vermeil and Silver collection gathers 43 pieces crafted entirely in 925 sterling silver, with gold vermeil finishing applied to 37 of the designs. This collection emphasizes a higher-tier materials standard within the broader ZAFARI catalog, offering sterling silver rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and coordinated sets with gemstone accents including opal, malachite, mother of pearl, and black onyx.Beyond Jewelry: Handbags and ObjectsAlongside its jewelry catalog, ZAFARI Studio offers a handbag collection of six leather and structured tote bags, described by the brand as "Objects for every day." The line includes geometric-patterned totes, two-tone traveler bags, and leather-trim designs priced from $209 to $369. The handbag collection reflects the same emphasis on form and material contrast that defines the jewelry lines, extending the studio's design practice beyond personal adornment.Gifting and Customer ExperienceWith every order arriving in gift-ready packaging, the ZAFARI catalog is positioned for the holiday gifting season without requiring additional preparation from the buyer. The studio ships internationally and offers complimentary standard shipping on eligible orders of $69 or more. Flexible payment options, including Klarna where available, are provided at checkout. Materials, finishes, pearl types, and stones are described on each individual product page, ensuring transparency about what each piece contains. Price points across the catalog range from under $50 for earrings and rings to coordinated jewelry sets and leather handbags, offering options suited to a range of holiday budgets.About ZAFARI StudioZAFARI Studio is an independent jewelry brand rooted in a design studio established in 2000. The studio creates sculptural, layerable jewelry designed to be worn, styled, and lived in every day. Collections span rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and handbags, with materials including 14K gold filled, 18K gold plated, 18K gold vermeil, 925 sterling silver, freshwater pearls, and natural gemstones. The brand operates under the philosophy "Art for Everyday" and ships to customers worldwide.

Amii Zhang

Zafari Studio

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ZAFARI Studio Showcases Over 200 Sculptural Jewelry and Accessory Pieces Ahead of 2026 Holiday Season News Provided By SEO Science LLC November 05, 2026, 19:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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