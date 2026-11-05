Southern Christmas Show Returns Nov. 11-22 For Its 59Th Year

Families can visit Santa, with professional photos available and all proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children.

More than a third of the show features artisans and makers selling handcrafted goods.

Visitors can wander through Olde Towne's festive storefronts in search of handcrafted gifts, explore the decorated Designer Rooms and gather ideas for their own homes along Christmas Tree Lane.

Opening day honors veterans; actor Marcus Rosner appears Nov. 20

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 59th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns to The Park Expo and Conference Center Nov. 11-22 with more than 400 holiday merchants, live entertainment and this year's theme, Sounds of Christmas.The show opens on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. In partnership with Veterans Bridge Home, it will honor those who have served. Veterans in attendance at opening will receive priority entry when show doors open. Throughout the day, veterans and their families can visit the Veterans Bridge Home Lounge in the Central Lobby to connect with the organization's team and learn about available programs and resources. Veterans can also receive a wristband at the lounge to access exclusive offers from participating merchants. The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.Actor Marcus Rosner, known for more than 25 Hallmark and Lifetime films and his role in“Sullivan's Crossing,” will appear Friday, Nov. 20. He'll share behind-the-scenes stories on the LeafFilter Entertainment Stage at 2:30 p.m., followed by an autograph signing and a chance for guests to meet him.Hosted by Marketplace Events, the Southern Christmas Show is the largest consumer holiday show in North America. More than a third of the show features artisans and makers selling handcrafted goods. Across the show floor, guests can browse gifts, holiday décor, clothing, jewelry and gourmet foods from merchants based in the Charlotte area and across the country.The Sounds of Christmas theme begins at the entrance, where twinkling lights and live musicians will greet guests beneath a towering Christmas tree suspended from the ceiling. From there, visitors can wander through Olde Towne's festive storefronts in search of handcrafted gifts, explore the decorated Designer Rooms and gather ideas for their own homes along Christmas Tree Lane. Displays of mantels, doors and wreaths offer inspiration ranging from traditional to whimsical.The sounds of the season continue on the LeafFilter Entertainment Stage with choirs, musicians and festive sing-alongs. Families can visit Santa, with professional photos available and all proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. They can also watch model trains wind through detailed scenery and follow a scavenger hunt to spot hidden features. Guests can sample wines from North Carolina producers, stop for a holiday photo at the official selfie spot and enter to win Christmas Cash to spend at the show, both sponsored by Catawba Two Kings Casino.Early Bird VIP returns Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 to 10 a.m., with limited attendance and access to shop before the show opens to the general public. The $28 ticket includes admission for the rest of the day, and the first 250 VIP guests can receive a 2026 commemorative ornament.Girls Night Out, sponsored by Charlotte Knights, returns Friday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 9 p.m., with discounted admission and an opportunity to learn about charity partner The HEARTest Yard. The first 100 guests through the door will receive puzzle from The HEARTest Yard and a giveaway from Nina's Boutique. The $15 tickets are sold only at the box office, beginning at 3 p.m. that day. Entry begins at 4 p.m.Admission and hours.Dates: Nov. 11-22, 2026.Location: The Park Expo and Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Road, Charlotte.Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m..Thursday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m..Sunday through Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m..Advance online admission through Nov. 10: Adults, $21 weekdays and $24 weekends; children ages 6-12, $13; children 5 and younger, free.Early Bird VIP: $29.Parking: $12 on site; valet parking, $25Online ticket purchase includes a $1 service fee. Advance ticket prices increase beginning Nov. 11. Discounted general admission tickets are available at participating Harris Teeter stores with a VIC card.For tickets, the entertainment schedule and more information, visit . Follow Southern Christmas Show on social media @SouthernChristmasShow on Facebook and Instagram.About Marketplace EventsMarketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces more than 125 business-to-consumer and trade shows in North America including 65 home and garden shows, 20+ holiday shopping shows, 17 sport and outdoor shows, and 21 regional trade shows. The 125+ combined events, in 50+ markets, currently attract 30,000 exhibitors, 2.2 million attendees and another 5 million unique web visitors annually. The company produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading shows in Seattle, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal - some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years. For a full list of upcoming events, visit .

Nikki Wolfe

Yellow Duck Marketing

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Southern Christmas Show Returns Nov. 11-22 for Its 59th Year News Provided By Yellow Duck Marketing November 05, 2026, 19:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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