Two Years After Establishing Partnership, Toborlife AI Named 2026 U.S. Distributor Of The Year

CEO and Founder David Schulhof accepts Unitree's 2026 distributer award

Award highlights Toborlife AI's unparalleled engineering, customer service, and marketing expertise that the team brings to Unitree's ecosystem in the U.S.

- David Schulhof, CEO and Founder of Toborlife AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Toborlife AI, the developer of the Tobor HarnessTM application system and Unitree Robotics' Number One U.S. Partner, today announced the win of Unitree's 2026 U.S. Distributor of the Year award. Toborlife AI CEO and Founder David Schulhof received the award during the 2026 World Physical AI Conference & Unitree Partner Ecosystem Summit.

In the two years since partnering with Unitree, Toborlife AI has built an unparalleled end-to-end software and hardware offering for the Unitree ecosystem in the U.S. In December 2026, Toborlife AI will launch Toborverse, including a full-body teleoperation and data collection system built for Unitree humanoids, including the Unitree G1.

“Unitree builds some of the most capable humanoid and quadruped robots in the world, and our job is to make them easy for anyone in the U.S. to use,” said David Schulhof, CEO and Founder of Toborlife AI.“Whether you run a university research lab or you're a hobbyist tinkering at home, we give you the software, hardware, and support to get your robot working from day one. Accepting this award was a proud moment for our whole team, and I'm grateful to Unitree for being true partners every step of the way.”

From New Partner to #1 in the U.S.

Toborlife AI's reach and impact have grown significantly since it partnered with Unitree two years ago.

Notable milestones include:

-- Appointing former Alphabet and Taara finance leader Sarah Church as Chief Financial Officer to guide the company's next stage of growth.

-- Launching full-body teleoperation software for the Unitree G1 Edu humanoid, giving U.S. research labs, universities, and developers an end-to-end data collection, training, and support stack built and supported in the U.S.

-- Putting the Unitree G1 in front of a national audience when Co-Founder and CTO George Ekas joined Chris Cuomo live on NewsNation to discuss humanoid robots in research, development, and education.

-- Launching TURN, the Toborlife Unitree Reseller Network, which gives qualified dealers and franchise owners the training, demo units, and support to sell Unitree robots and open a new revenue stream.

-- Bringing Unitree G1 E performance robots to U.S. stages, available for purchase or rental for live events and entertainment.

More than 3,000 partners, distributors, developers, and industry leaders gathered there to mark Unitree's ten years in business under the theme“Decade Forward, Grow Together.” With a growing U.S. engineering team, a nationwide reseller network, and new software for the Unitree ecosystem, Toborlife AI plans to take Unitree's U.S. growth even further over the next decade.

Learn more about Toborlife AI's solutions for Unitree Robotics here: .

About Toborlife AI

Toborlife AI is the developer of the Tobor HarnessTM application system and the Toborverse platform, and Unitree Robotics' Number One U.S. Partner. Based in Mountain View, California, with a showroom and office in Las Vegas, the company builds the software layer that makes humanoid and quadruped robots usable for research, education, enterprise teams, and everyday life.

Stephanie Levinson

SL Communications

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Two Years After Establishing Partnership, Toborlife AI Named 2026 U.S. Distributor of the Year News Provided By Toborlife AI November 05, 2026, 19:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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