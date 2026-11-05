American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS

ACHS Launches Online Graduate Certificates in Women's Hormonal Health & Healthy Aging

New online graduate certificates address growing interest in women's health & longevity through evidence-informed nutrition, lifestyle, & integrative wellness.

- Dr. Patricia Kaufman, Dean of Integrative Health at ACHSPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is expanding graduate-level integrative health education with the launch of two new online certificates focused on women's hormonal health and healthy aging. The 16-credit programs explore how physiology, nutrition, lifestyle, and evidence-informed integrative approaches contribute to health and well-being across different stages of life.Offered through ACHS's Department of Integrative Health, the new Graduate Certificate in Women's Hormonal Health and Graduate Certificate in Integrative Longevity and Healthy Aging provide specialized educational opportunities for health and wellness professionals seeking to deepen their knowledge in these important areas.The launch comes amid growing attention to women's health and the needs of an aging population. The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the importance of access to information and support during menopause, while the U.S. Census Bureau projects that approximately one in five U.S. residents will be age 65 or older by 2030. Together, these trends highlight the relevance of specialized education focused on hormonal health, healthy aging, and whole-person well-being.“Women's hormonal health and healthy aging each call for an integrative approach that connects physiology with nutrition, botanical science, sleep, and stress management,” said Dr. Patricia Kaufman, Dean of Integrative Health at ACHS.“These graduate certificates prepare professionals to apply evidence-informed strategies and develop personalized wellness plans, with an emphasis on safety, cultural sensitivity, and responsible practice within professional scope.”Building on ACHS's Expansion in Integrative Health EducationThe new graduate certificates build on ACHS's recent expansion of specialized coursework in women's hormonal health and healthy aging. In September 2026, ACHS announced new online courses exploring menstrual and reproductive health, longevity science, and evidence-informed integrative wellness practices.With the introduction of these graduate certificates, ACHS is expanding those areas of study into more comprehensive academic pathways, providing qualified learners with opportunities to develop focused knowledge in women's health and healthy aging.Graduate Certificate in Women's Hormonal HealthThe new Graduate Certificate in Women's Hormonal Health examines the relationship between hormonal health and overall well-being across different stages of life, from menstruation and reproductive health through perimenopause and menopause.Students explore several areas of study, including:-Female endocrine physiology, menstrual health, and hormonal changes.-Fertility, reproductive wellness, perimenopause, and menopause.-Integrative nutrition, botanical approaches, and lifestyle considerations.-Evidence-informed practices, safety, and professional scope of practice.The program is designed for qualified graduate learners and professionals working in or exploring women's wellness, nutrition, health coaching, integrative health, and related fields.Graduate Certificate in Integrative Longevity and Healthy AgingThe Graduate Certificate in Integrative Longevity and Healthy Aging focuses on the science of aging and evidence-informed integrative approaches that support vitality, resilience, function, and quality of life throughout adulthood.Areas of study include:-Longevity science and the biological processes of aging.-Brain health, cognitive wellness, and integrative neuroscience.-Nutrition, botanicals, and lifestyle factors associated with healthy aging.-Health and wellness coaching and evidence-informed approaches to supporting well-being.The program offers specialized graduate education for health coaches, nutrition practitioners, wellness professionals, and qualified learners interested in the science and practice of healthy aging.Expanding Educational Opportunities Across the LifespanBoth graduate certificates are offered fully online, providing opportunities for qualified learners to pursue specialized education while balancing professional and personal responsibilities.The programs reflect ACHS's continued commitment to expanding integrative health education through scientific inquiry, evidence-informed learning, safety, professional ethics, and whole-person approaches to wellness.“Women's hormonal health and healthy aging are among the leading areas of growth in the integrative health and dietary supplement areas, creating new opportunities for education, research, and professional practice,” said Tracey Abell, President of ACHS.“As we better understand the connections between hormonal health, longevity, nutrition, botanical therapeutics, and lifestyle, we have an opportunity to move beyond one-size-fits-all approaches to wellness. These new graduate certificates reflect our commitment to preparing professionals with the scientific foundation, practical knowledge, and whole-person perspective needed to support healthier lives at every stage.”Explore the New Graduate CertificatesEnrollment is now open for both 16-credit online graduate certificate programs.Prospective students can explore program requirements, curriculum, and upcoming start dates:Graduate Certificate in Women's Hormonal Health:Graduate Certificate in Integrative Longevity and Healthy Aging:For additional information, visit achs or connect with an ACHS Admissions Advisor.About American College of Healthcare SciencesFounded in 1978, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited online institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral education across areas including integrative health, herbal medicine, holistic nutrition, aromatherapy, botanical therapeutics, and related health and wellness disciplines.ACHS is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). As a Certified B Corporation, ACHS is committed to advancing sustainable and ethical practices through education.

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ACHS Launches Online Graduate Certificates in Women's Hormonal Health & Healthy Aging News Provided By American College of Healthcare Sciences November 05, 2026, 19:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations



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