Brian Chase Featured On Personal Injury Mastermind Podcast

Brian Chase on Personal Injury Mastermind Podcast Nov 2026

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For 33 years, Brian Chase has built his career on cases that start out looking like ordinary car crashes. As managing partner and senior trial attorney at Bisnar Chase in Newport Beach, California, he has helped the firm recover more than $1 billion for clients. He has also served as lead attorney on four precedent-setting appellate opinions in California. He wrote Still Unsafe at Any Speed and The Second Collision, and his firm practices nationwide in personal injury, auto defects, mass torts, and employment class actions.His focus is a question that's easy to miss after a serious crash: Did the vehicle itself fail?“Car crash, catastrophic injury-look for an auto defect case." -Brian Chase.That rule of thumb shapes how Chase approaches every serious collision:● Finding the cases others miss. Chase personally screens every auto defect case that comes into his firm. He can often identify a likely roof crush, airbag, or seatback claim from the police report, photos of the vehicle, and a description of the injuries. One case that a very well-known lawyer had missed became a $25 million verdict for Bisnar Chase.● Experience that benefits the client. Trying a case against an automaker can cost $1 million. After decades of trials, Chase knows the attorneys for the major manufacturers. Many of his cases now resolve within the first eight to 12 months without spending several hundred thousand dollars, costs that would otherwise come out of the client's recovery.●Holding new safety technology accountable. Chase screens cases involving collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking weekly, if not daily.● Changing the law for future clients. One of Chase's auto defect cases, on behalf of a client paralyzed in an accident, resulted in a 2014 published opinion. It clarified and partially changed California law, making it easier for consumers to sue the auto industry and other product manufacturers.On the Personal Injury Mastermind w/ Chris Dreyer podcast, Chase shared how firms can avoid missing auto defect cases and why routine car accident cases may decline as safety technology spreads. He also discussed how the firm builds a culture that encourages employees to stay for decades.Watch Brian's full interview.Connect with Brian Chase on .

Brian Chase

Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP

+1 800-561-4887

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Brian Chase Featured on Personal Injury Mastermind Podcast News Provided By Bisnar Chase Personal Injury Attorneys, LLP November 05, 2026, 19:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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