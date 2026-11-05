MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New 12-month analysis from HerrimanShortSale, with commentary from its recommended agent, Utah principal broker Abril Burgoyne

HERRIMAN, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More homes are sitting on the market in Herriman than at any point in the last three years, and prices have nearly stopped climbing. That's according to a new 12-month market analysis from HerrimanShortSale, a guide to short sales in Herriman and across Utah. The site's recommended Herriman short sale realtor, Abril Burgoyne of PAK Home Realty, says the shift matters most for homeowners with little equity.From July through September 2026, Herriman averaged 346 homes for sale, up 8% from a year earlier and roughly double the 171 listings of the same months in 2023. Supply reached 4.8 months, the highest reading in more than three years of Redfin data. In the summer of 2023 it was 2.6 months.Prices have flattened as listings have built up. From October 2025 through September 2026, 823 Herriman homes sold at a median of about $611,000, up just 1.1% from the previous 12 months. Across Salt Lake County, the median rose 3.1% to about $561,000. Herriman buyers paid a median $210 per square foot, about 18% less than the county's $257, so buyers get more house for the money."Herriman isn't falling, but it isn't the market it was in 2023, when listings were scarce," said Burgoyne. "Buyers have more choice now and they're taking their time. Sellers who price for last year's market are the ones sitting."SINGLE-FAMILY HOMES HOLD UP, ATTACHED HOMES SOFTENDetached single-family homes made up 63% of Herriman sales (518 homes). Their median rose 2.5% to about $704,000, and they sold faster than a year earlier, in a median 58 days compared with 65.Townhouses and condos are where the market is giving way. The median townhouse price slipped 1.6% to about $454,000, townhouse sales fell 7.7% to 229, and the typical townhouse took 58 days to sell, up from 50. Condos sold for a median of about $336,000, down 4.9%, and took a median 116 days to go under contract.HOMES ARE TAKING LONGER TO SELLAcross all home types, Herriman homes took a median 61 days to sell, up from 56 a year earlier and well behind Salt Lake County's 44. They sold for 99.1% of list price, and about one in six went for more than asking."Most Herriman sellers still have options. The ones I worry about bought in the last few years with a small down payment and now owe close to what the home will sell for," said Burgoyne, who has been named to NAHREP's Top 250 Latino Agents list. "Anyone looking for a Herriman short sale realtor should start before a missed payment, not after. A short sale works best when there's time to plan it."WHAT IT MEANS FOR OWNERS WITH LITTLE EQUITYFlat prices and longer marketing times matter most for owners of townhouses and condos, the segments where prices fell over the past year. A seller who needs to cover a mortgage, closing costs and commission may find the numbers tight, even in a market that is still stable overall."A short sale isn't a failure. It's a way to sell on your own terms and often limit the damage compared with a foreclosure," said Burgoyne. "The first step is a confidential look at what you owe against what the home will realistically bring."Herriman homeowners can find short sale guides and current market data, and request a confidential review from Burgoyne, at HerrimanShortSale.ABOUT HERRIMANSHORTSALESHerrimanShortSale is a guide to short sales in Herriman and across Utah. It covers how short sales work, hardship letters, FHA and VA short sales and Utah's foreclosure steps, alongside local market data. The site connects homeowners with Abril Burgoyne, its recommended Herriman short sale agent.About Abril BurgoyneAbril Burgoyne is a Utah principal broker with PAK Home Realty and has 12 years of experience in Utah real estate. Burgoyne has helped more than 400 families buy and sell homes, with more than $195 million in career sales volume and 147 five-star reviews. Burgoyne has been named a Utah Top 500 agent and to NAHREP's Top 250 Latino Agents list each year from 2020 through 2025, and works with clients in English and Spanish.RECOMMENDED AGENTAbril Burgoyne, PAK Home Realty · (801) 872-4463METHODOLOGYHerrimanShortSale analysis of Redfin market data for the City of Herriman and Salt Lake County, Utah. Twelve-month figures combine four consecutive three-month periods (October 2025 – September 2026) and compare them with the same four periods a year earlier. Median prices and other rates are sales-weighted averages of quarterly medians. Inventory and months of supply are for the three months ending September 30, 2026, compared with the same period in earlier years.

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New November 2026 Data: Herriman Housing Supply Climbs to a Three-Year High as Price Growth Slows to 1.1% News Provided By GoFlyDragon November 05, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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