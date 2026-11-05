RMC Chennai Issues Rain Warning For 10 Tamil Nadu Districts Today

RMC Issues Rain Warning for 10 Tamil Nadu Districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a warning forecasting light to moderate rain accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across 10 districts of Tamil Nadu until 1 am on November 6. The districts likely to receive rainfall are Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupathur, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Namakkal and the Nilgiris.

The weather department has warned that rainfall could lead to waterlogging and slippery road conditions in some areas, potentially affecting traffic movement.

Update on Cyclonic System Murasu

Meanwhile, the remnant of Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu weakened into a depression over east Telangana and adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday and is likely to weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin.

Current Status and Trajectory

Based on observations at 5:30 am IST on November 4, the department said the depression moved nearly northwards at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours. The system was centred over east Telangana and adjoining Coastal Andhra Pradesh near latitude 17.0°N and longitude 80.1°E at 5:30 am on Wednesday. It was located approximately 30 km northwest of Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh, 30 km south of Khammam in Telangana, 80 km northwest of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, 90 km east of Nalgonda in Telangana and 110 km southwest of Bhadrachalam in Telangana.

The weather system is very likely to continue moving nearly northwards and weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, the bulletin stated. The depression is under continuous surveillance by Doppler Weather Radars at Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

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