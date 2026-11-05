ELEVATE Unveils Dh50 Million Mondrian Beach Villa, Final Residence In The Edit Collection

Published: Thu 5 Nov 2026, 4:42 PM

ELEVATE has unveiled a Dh50 million Mondrian Beach Villa on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, bringing the final available residence in The Edit Collection to market. The five-bedroom home, part of Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, combines direct beach access, a private swimming pool and sunset views with the lifestyle and amenities of a Mondrian-branded address.

The duplex villa measures over 8,470 sq ft and features 28-foot-high ceilings and seamless indoor-outdoor living. The living area flows into an expansive private garden and pool, with direct access to the beach.

The villa is custom-built to the owner's specifications and delivered fully furnished, with bespoke interiors tailored to their preferences. Natural marble and stone finishes, a fully equipped designer kitchen and integrated smart home technology complement the thoughtfully designed spaces. Fully retractable glass walls open directly onto the beach, while a built-in barbecue area enhances the outdoor living experience.

The villa also includes two private parking spaces with direct access to the home, separate from the main lobby and communal entrances.

Beyond its private spaces, residents will have access to the development's Courtyard Pool and Bar, Fitness Studio, Residents Sky Club, rooftop padel court and recovery facilities. The offering brings together the privacy of an individual residence with the cultural, design-led approach associated with Mondrian.

The villa is priced at Dh50 million and is offered with a 35/65 payment plan.

The unveiling formed part of ELEVATE's White Party, held at Cactus Park in Dubai on 1 November 2026.

Speaking at the event, Zeeshaan Shah, founder and chairman of ELEVATE, described the villa as a reflection of a conviction that has guided the business since its entry into the UAE: the product must come first.

“We are a product-driven company, with a philosophy rooted in thoughtful design, attention to detail and an exceptional living experience. For us, product comes first,” said Shah.

“I have been involved in the details of this villa and the wider development, from the design and amenities to how the spaces are brought together. It is the decisions people might not immediately notice that often make the greatest difference to how a home feels and functions. We have been clear about what we intend to deliver, and it is our responsibility to follow through.”

ELEVATE also used the occasion to confirm progress at its Dh1.4 billion flagship development. Shoring and piling works are now 100 per cent complete, the company said, with construction running ahead of schedule. The update reinforces Shah's emphasis on delivery as the company introduces the final residence in the collection.

The White Party also recognised the company's Summer Broker Bonanza winners, including first-place recipient Shahid Alam of Intrust Real Estate, who was awarded a Ferrari F8 Tributo.