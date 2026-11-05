85% Of Employees Use AI At Work, But 67% Fear Job Losses, New Study Finds

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) While 85 per cent of employees in the UAE use artificial intelligence at work, 67 per cent are concerned that the technology could replace jobs, according to new research by the Oliver Wyman Forum.

The findings highlight a growing gap between the rapid adoption of AI and employees' confidence in their future careers, even as more than half report improvements in productivity and work-life balance.

Recommended For You Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to the 300,000 Voices – UAE Edition report, 48 per cent of employees use AI daily, while 63 per cent use it at least three times a week.

The study also found that 42 per cent would prefer an AI colleague or manager over a human one, compared with 28 per cent globally.

Meanwhile, 56 per cent said AI had improved their productivity, while 54 per cent reported a better work-life balance.

However, only 26 per cent of executives and 6 per cent of frontline employees agreed that their organisations had communicated a clear AI strategy and kept workers informed about its progress.

High job satisfaction, low fulfilment

Despite concerns about AI, 75 per cent of UAE employees said they were satisfied with their jobs, compared with 66 per cent globally.

However, only 25 per cent reported feeling fulfilled at work, suggesting that job satisfaction does not necessarily translate into a sense of purpose or personal achievement.

The report also highlighted a gap in workplace training, with 51 per cent of employees wanting leadership training, compared with 34 per cent who said their employers offered it.

Among Generation Z employees, 60 per cent said career advancement and financial independence were worth prioritising over work-life balance, while 73 per cent expressed confidence in their company's future.

UAE residents turn to AI for healthcare and investment

The study found that 80 per cent of UAE respondents had used AI for healthcare-related purposes, compared with 65 per cent globally.

AI is also increasingly influencing financial decisions, with 64 per cent of lower-income respondents and 65 per cent of higher-income respondents using the technology to guide investments.

Nearly half, or 48 per cent, of lower-income UAE respondents said they invested in the stock market, compared with 28 per cent globally.

Entrepreneurial ambition was also strong, with 54 per cent expressing a desire to own a business, nearly double the global figure of 28 per cent.

UAE consumers demand better service

The research revealed changing consumer expectations, with 65 per cent of UAE consumers saying they would switch brands after a single poor experience.

Only 35 per cent said they would continue buying from a brand over the long term, compared with 47 per cent globally.

Meanwhile, 71 per cent expected brands to remember their preferences and previous purchases, while 78 per cent had used AI to discover and purchase products.

Dr Mona Hammami, Partner and Head of the UAE at Oliver Wyman, said employers needed to communicate more clearly how AI would affect jobs and the skills employees would require.

"High adoption alone does not resolve concerns about job security," she said.

She added that businesses must earn customer loyalty through reliable service and consistent experiences.

The UAE edition draws on 5,285 participants across multiple survey waves, with most of the highlighted findings collected in 2025 and an additional survey conducted in April 2026. It forms part of a five-year international research programme involving nearly 300,000 respondents across 20 markets.

82% of GCC workers use AI weekly, but only 39% feel confident, study finds Over 6 out of 10 UAE smartphone users plan to delegate daily tasks to AI agents by 2030 Is AI making work easier for UAE employees, or just giving them more to do?

ALSO READ