IHC's Profit Jumps 87% To Dh32.3 Billion As International Revenues More Than Double

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) International Holding Company (IHC), the Abu Dhabi-listed global investment company, reported revenue of Dh100.3 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up 33.2 per cent year-on-year, while profit after tax surged 87 per cent to Dh32.3 billion.

Gross profit increased 35.4 per cent to Dh25.3 billion, while earnings per share climbed 129.6 per cent to Dh9.70. Profit before tax reached Dh35.3 billion, up 84.2 per cent. Return on equity stood at 20.8 per cent.

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The Abu Dhabi-based company has invested in some of the world's largest AI and technology companies, including SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic and Cerebras.

It also signed acquisition and investment agreements involving Marlan Holding RSC Ltd, Pakistan's First Women Bank Limited and India's Adani Group, among others.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said the results reflected the growing scale of the group's operating businesses and the expansion of its international investment platform.

“With seven of our eight business segments recording revenue growth and international revenue more than doubling, these results highlight the resilience and breadth of our businesses and their growing contribution across markets,” he said.

He added that the group would remain focused on financial discipline and selective capital deployment. IHC's investments and partnerships in artificial intelligence, space technology, energy and mining, infrastructure and financial services were helping build“Dynamic Value Networks” to unlock new sources of growth and long-term shareholder value, he said.

Energy, mining revenue quadruples

Real Estate and Construction remained the largest revenue contributor, generating Dh33.4 billion, up 12.8 per cent. Marine and Dredging followed with Dh22.4 billion, an increase of 3.7 per cent.

Energy and Mining recorded the sharpest growth, with revenue surging 295.1 per cent to Dh19.5 billion, driven by expanded trading in minerals, metals and hydrocarbons. Hospitality and Leisure revenue grew 93.7 per cent to Dh7.7 billion, while Financial Services revenue rose 53.7 per cent to Dh4.4 billion.

Food revenue increased 25.7 per cent to $1.4 billion (Dh5.1 billion), while Technology revenue grew 20.5 per cent to $800 million (Dh2.9 billion).

Profit after tax was also boosted by investment income from the Financial Services segment. The seven segments outside Financial Services collectively recorded a 37.5 per cent increase in profit to Dh12.5 billion.

Balance sheet strengthens

Total assets rose 13.4 per cent to Dh485.5 billion, while total equity increased 9.9 per cent to Dh275.1 billion. Owners' equity grew 11.5 per cent to Dh170.4 billion. Cash and bank balances stood at Dh76.4 billion at the end of September.

Net debt increased to Dh30.5 billion, reflecting financing raised to support the group's investment programme. During the period, IHC deployed about Dh25 billion into associates, joint ventures, financial assets and investment properties. It maintained a quick ratio of 2.6 times and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 times.

In June, IHC launched the first tranche, worth about Dh1.8 billion, of its second $1.36 billion share-buyback programme. By September 30, it had repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares for Dh705 million.

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