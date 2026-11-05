'Like A Video Game': Laporta Dazzles With Stunning 62 In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Francesco Laporta produced a brilliant display of golf on the opening day of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship to grab a three-shot lead.

Laporta dominated the first round by registering the lowest round of his DP World Tour career as he carded an eagle and eight birdies in a bogey-free 62 to get to ten under.

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The flawless performance at Yas Links saw the Italian stay three shots clear of Spain's Jon Rahm, Sam Bairstow of England and Austria's Bernd Wiesberger.

Meanwhile, Race to Dubai contender Rory McIlroy, who is in third place, carded 68 as leader Eugenio Chacarra and second-placed Patrick Reed recorded 70 and 74 respectively.

The Race to Dubai Rankings' top 70 players are competing this week, with the top 50 then advancing to the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Laporta, ranked 51st, will qualify for the big Dubai event if he continues his first-round form in Abu Dhabi.

The highlight of the season for the 36-year-old was a runner-up finish at the South African Open Championship.

"Everything was just going like a video game, like just hitting shots straight and making some putts and just giving myself opportunities. I'm very happy about that," he said.

"Actually, I was struggling a bit in the last few days. So I had a lot of time on the range yesterday and I spent a lot of time on the greens, just understanding how to work around the lines and the spin because the greens, like they're pure, but they're also quick. So now it works."

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