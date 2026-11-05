Jordan Says Security Officer Stabbed During Duty In 'Terrorist Attack'

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A security officer was killed in Jordan on November 5 in a 'terrorist attack' while he was performing his official duty, the official news agency revealed in a statement.

The officer, Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf Al-Salayta, was reportedly killed after being attacked by a "sharp instrument" in Amman. Another officer was also injured in the incident while he was arresting the attacker.

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Investigations have been launched into the attack, with initial probe indicating his intent and plan to "commit an act of terrorism against public security personnel".

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The incident took place at around 12.20pm local time, when a person on Madinah Street in the capital city surprised a public security officer and attacked him with a sharp instrument and stabbed him.

Meanwhile, the patrol officer in charge sustained an injury to his face as a result of the clash with the attacker.

The corporal was rushed to the hospital but soon succumbed to his injuries, according to official reports. Meanwhile the injured officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.

The prime minister is said to be following up on how agencies are handling the incident, while emphasising the necessity of swiftly uncovering its circumstances and motives, and taking necessary legal measures against every individual involved.

The incident comes just weeks after a gun attack on a church shocked the country, killing nine people and wounding at least 34 others.

After investigations, on November 3, Jordanian prosecutors charged three men with terrorism-related offences over the deadly attack.

Authorities said the suspected gunmen, two Jordanian brothers and their relative by marriage, fled after the attack but were arrested three days later.

According to a statement from Jordan's state security prosecutor, "the public prosecution has completed all investigative procedures... related to the terrorist attack carried out at Saint George Church". The seven charges include "committing terrorist acts resulting in the death of a person, carrying out terrorist acts using weapons and ammunition, possessing weapons and ammunition for terrorist purposes, conspiring to carry out terrorist acts and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group".

Under Jordan's anti-terrorism law, a conviction on the most serious charge, carrying out terrorist acts resulting in death, is punishable by death.

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