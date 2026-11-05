Saudi Air Defenses Intercept, Destroy Houthi Ballistic Missile Over Madinah

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia's air defenses on Thursday intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards the Madinah region, the spokesperson for the Coalition Forces announced in a statement posted on X.

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