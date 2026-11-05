Dublin-Rome Flight Diverted To France Over Bomb Threat: French Government

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris, France: An airliner heading from Dublin to Rome was on Thursday rerouted to France, where it was escorted by military aircraft after a suspected bomb threat, French authorities said.

The incident came after some 10 European flights were targeted by bomb threats on Tuesday, forcing the brief closure of a Warsaw airport and the scrambling of air force planes in Rome, according to authorities.

According to the Flight Radar tracking website, the diverted plane appeared to belong to the Aer Lingus fleet.

France's air force said it had dispatched planes "as soon as the threat was reported".

"The aircraft has been diverted and is being escorted to the Evreux airfield" west of Paris, it added.