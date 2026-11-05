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Bomb Alerts Reported On 12 European Flights: Officials, Airlines

Bomb Alerts Reported On 12 European Flights: Officials, Airlines


Date: 2026-11-05 02:32:17

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: At least 12 European flights were targeted by bomb threats on Thurday, with several planes receiving fighter jet escort and at least two flights diverted, authorities and airlines said.

It was the third day of mass bomb alerts this week and particularly targeted low-cost carriers on European flights.

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