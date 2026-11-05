Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 6.77 Percent This Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 6.77 percent this week to USD4,138.27300 per ounce on Thursday, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank.

The data showed that the price of gold rose from USD 3,875.84610 per ounce recorded last Sunday.

It also indicated that other precious metals recorded an increase over the week, with silver prices rising 8.06 percent to USD53.11830 per ounce from USD49.15270 at the start of the week.

Platinum prices also rose by 6.74 percent to USD1,535.14000 per ounce from USD1,438.19280 recorded on Sunday.