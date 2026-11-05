Emblemhealth Distributes More Than 62,000 Bags Of Food As Food Insecurity Continues To Grow Across New York City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EmblemHealth's Community Food Security Program reaches New Yorkers through nearly 400 events and a network of 115 food access partners









PHOTO: EmblemHealth staff assist community members at a Neighborhood Care event offering food distributions and backpacks for New York families.

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after launching its Community Food Security Program in response to growing food insecurity across New York, EmblemHealth is announcing the first-year impact of the program. The milestone comes as changes to federal food assistance programs and rising need place additional strain on New York City's food assistance network.

In one year, EmblemHealth has:



Distributed more than 62,000 bags of fresh produce and healthy groceries to New Yorkers.

Facilitated 398 food security events alongside 115 food partners, including City Harvest, New York Common Pantry, and The Campaign Against Hunger. Reached 74 unique zip codes across New York City, Long Island, and Westchester.



“We know that reliable access to nutritious food is foundational to better health,” said EmblemHealth's Chief Financial Officer and executive sponsor of the program Heather Tamborino.“But the cost of hunger goes beyond healthcare. It affects an individual's ability to perform at school, succeed at work, or even participate fully in their everyday life. Investments in programs like this are core to EmblemHealth's mission to supporting the communities we serve.”

Many food distributions took place at EmblemHealth's Neighborhood Care centers, where New Yorkers could also access health resources such as preventive care, wellness, and a myriad of classes and connections to community resources.“Across our locations, we're seeing food insecurity increasingly emerge as a need among the communities that we serve,” said Nazneen Rahman, AVP, Neighborhood Care. Additionally, EmblemHealth's Community Affairs team hosted pop-up food distributions and farmers markets in partnership with community-based organizations and local elected officials throughout New York City.

Even as New York City increases funding for its network of food pantries, new federal SNAP requirements are placing additional strain on food assistance networks. Hunger Free America reported that SNAP participation in New York City dropped by more than 155,300 people between July 2025 and July 2026. The organization warned that participation could decline further as the full effects of work requirements take hold. In October 2026, EmblemHealth food partner City Harvest reported that nearly 26,500 New Yorkers lost SNAP benefits in the first month of new federal work requirements. These developments underscore the importance of reliable, local sources for food assistance.

“Our commitment to New York City's working families and the communities we serve means widening our focus to address food, housing, and transportation needs that stand in the way of people accessing healthcare,” said EmblemHealth's Chief Executive Officer Karen Ignagni.“Our food insecurity effort puts us side by side with city and community-based leaders working to make a difference for New Yorkers.”

This November, EmblemHealth plans to distribute approximately 8,400 additional bags of fresh produce and groceries to New Yorkers seeking food assistance. Visit emblemhealth.com/events for upcoming food distributions. There is no obligation to enroll, and food is available at the events while supplies last.

For additional food resources, visit NYC's Community Food Connection to find nearby food pantries and community kitchens. Those looking to support their neighbors this holiday season can donate requested non-perishable foods or other essential items to local food assistance organizations.

Contact:

EmblemHealth Public Relations Office | Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health insurers, serving members across New York's diverse communities with a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans for employers, individuals, and families. With a commitment to value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top hospitals and doctors, including its own AdvantageCare Physicians, to deliver quality, affordable, convenient care. At more than a dozen EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care locations, members and nonmembers can be connected to community-based health and wellness guidance and resources. For more information, visit