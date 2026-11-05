CRISP & GREEN® EXPANDS HOME STATE FOOTPRINT WITH NEW CHASKA LOCATION

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Wellness-Driven Fast Casual Brand Opens 23rd Minnesota Restaurant as Local Demand Continues to Grow

- Steele Smiley, Founder and Executive Chairman of CRISP & GREEN

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CRISP & GREEN®, a fast-casual dining destination known for its convenient, chef-crafted and health-focused menu, today announced it is continuing its strong momentum in Minnesota with the opening of a new restaurant in Chaska. The location marks the brand's 23rd in Minnesota, where the brand got its start almost 10 years ago. The Chaska opening reinforces CRISP & GREEN's response to increasing demand for convenient, better-for-you dining and the brand's continued momentum as it grows nationwide.

“Minnesota is where CRISP & GREEN started, and nearly a decade later, it continues to be one of our greatest opportunities for growth,” said Steele Smiley, Founder and Executive Chairman of CRISP & GREEN.“As we quickly approach the milestone of 100 restaurants nationwide, opening our 23rd location in our home state is especially meaningful. It's a reflection of how far we've come, the strength of the communities that have supported us, and the tremendous opportunity we see ahead as we continue building CRISP & GREEN into a nationally recognized brand.”

CRISP & GREEN's Chaska location is operated by franchise partner M3 Holdings, a seasoned multi-brand operator with expertise in the restaurant and wellness sectors, including ownership of multiple Planet Fitness locations. Since joining CRISP & GREEN in 2023, M3 Holdings has expanded the brand throughout Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio. By the end of 2026, M3 will own 9 locations with several in the pipeline opening as soon as Q1 in 2027. This growth helps to accelerate CRISP & GREEN's broader system momentum, reinforcing how corporate and franchise development works hand-in-hand to bring the brand's vision to life nationwide.

“Continuing to invest in Twin Cities communities is a priority for our group, and Chaska felt like a natural next step in our growth,” said Alex Mortensen, President of M3 Holdings.“We believe making healthy food more accessible makes healthy choices easier. Our vision is for CRISP & GREEN to become a convenient part of people's everyday lives, whether they're commuting to work, taking their kids to practice, or simply looking for a fresh, nutritious meal on the go.”

CRISP & GREEN expansion activities are underpinned by a unique model that balances corporate-owned restaurants with a growing roster of franchise partners, ensuring consistency in execution while scaling quickly to meet demand. Since its founding in 2016, CRISP & GREEN has carved out a distinctive niche in the healthy fast-casual space, blending chef-crafted convenience with a commitment to wellbeing. From grain bowls, salads, wraps, sandwiches, smoothies and more, every menu item is designed to energize every lifestyle. More than just a restaurant, CRISP & GREEN has become a wellness hub where guests gather to fuel body and mind.

To celebrate the Chaska opening, CRISP & GREEN is offering a Grand Opening Free Food event from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 6, where guests can enjoy a complimentary salad, grain bowl or wrap. Recipients must download the CRISP & GREEN app and scan their CRISP Rewards account at checkout to receive their free entree [one per guest]. As part of its mission to empower healthier communities, CRISP & GREEN will also host a free Wellness Series event on Saturday, November 7, at 9:00 a.m. Attendees will meet at the restaurant for a group workout led by local CRISP Fit Coach Bailey Braccini. The first 50 attendees will receive exclusive CRISP & GREEN merch and wellness gifts from best-in-class brands like Lululemon, Isopure, Olipop, and more and the opportunity to enter to win a Peloton bike! Reserve your spot now by visiting crispandgreen/events. The event will be followed by CRISP & GREEN food sampling and premium wellness brand activations at the restaurant.

Located at 122 Pioneer Trail, the Chaska CRISP & GREEN will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information on the brand, visit and follow @crispandgreen on Instagram and Facebook.

Lily Phillips

CRISP & GREEN

+1 612-643-9276

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CRISP & GREEN® EXPANDS HOME STATE FOOTPRINT WITH NEW CHASKA LOCATION News Provided By Vane & Company November 05, 2026, 19:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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