100 Women In Finance Celebrates 25 Years Of Impact At New York Gala, Honoring Industry Leaders

100 Women in Finance 2026 Americas Industry Leadership Award Honoree Kelly Young, CEO of Acadian Asset Management, joins 2025 Honoree Jody Gunderson, 100WF CEO Rehana Farrell, and COO/CDO Kellan Brown at the 25th Anniversary New York Gala.

100 Women in Finance Board Chair Kristin Mott and Co-Founder Dana Hall with 25th Anniversary Award Honorees Elaine Crocker (Legacy Builder), Seema R. Hingorani (Trailblazer), and Jennifer Prosek (Champion of Change) at the 2026 New York Gala.

25th Anniversary Gala raises $1.1 million to support the 100 Women in Finance Foundation.

- Kelly Young, CEO, Acadian Asset ManagementNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 100 Women in Finance celebrated its 25th Anniversary on November 3 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York, bringing together 500 leaders from across the global finance industry. The milestone Gala raised $1.1 million in support of the 100 Women in Finance Foundation, advancing the organization's mission to strengthen the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage.The evening honored Kelly Young, Chief Executive Officer of Acadian Asset Management, with the 2026 Americas Industry Leadership Award, presented by 2025 recipient Jody Gunderson, Managing Principal of AB CarVal. Reflecting on her 25-year career, Young emphasized the responsibility of industry leaders to create opportunities for future generations.“Talent and ambition are everywhere, but opportunity is not. Those of us who have benefited from opportunity have a responsibility to help create more of it,” said Young.The celebration also recognized three distinguished leaders with special 25th Anniversary Awards: Elaine Crocker, President at Moore Capital Management (Legacy Builder Award); Seema R. Hingorani, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Founder of Girls Who Invest (Trailblazer Award); and Jennifer Prosek, Founder and Managing Partner of Prosek Partners (Champion of Change Award). During a conversation moderated by 100 Women in Finance Co-Founder Dana Hall, the honorees shared personal stories of learning, leadership, and paying it forward.The evening also featured 100 Women in Finance Co-Founders Sarah Dyer and Dana Hall, who reflected on the organization's founding and the friendships that have sustained its global community for 25 years. Highlighting the enduring power of meaningful relationships and mutual support, Dyer shared,“They outlast job titles, firms and market cycles. That is the lasting power and enduring legacy of 100 Women in Finance.”Rehana Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of 100 Women in Finance, reflected on the organization's achievements and shared her vision for the future, stating,“Our accomplishments are significant, and there is still important work ahead. Our next chapter is about accelerating progress, strengthening our global community and ensuring that the finance industry reflects the extraordinary depth of talent within it.”Over the past 25 years, 100 Women in Finance has grown into a global community of 10,000 members across 33 locations worldwide, supported by more than 600 volunteers. Through education, peer engagement, professional development, and opportunities for greater industry visibility, the organization connects women at every career stage, fostering meaningful relationships, knowledge sharing, and a culture of members supporting one another.The 100 Women in Finance Foundation has awarded more than $23 million in grants since inception to organizations that expand access to careers in finance and strengthen the pipeline of emerging talent. In 2026, LaunchMe, 100WF's global mentorship program, connected 568 mentors and mentees across 19 countries, helping participants build confidence, develop professional skills and form meaningful industry relationships.As 100 Women in Finance looks toward its next 25 years, the organization remains committed to advancing a true meritocracy in finance, where talent, dedication and opportunity drive success.###About 100 Women in Finance100 Women in Finance is a global nonprofit membership organization established in 2001, committed to strengthening the global finance industry by empowering women to achieve their professional potential at every career stage. The organization's membership spans 33 locations worldwide and is fueled by a network of over 600 global volunteers and corporate partners who collaborate to deliver education, peer engagement, and impact initiatives.﻿Visit 100women to learn more.

Michele Pace

100 Women in Finance



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100 Women in Finance Celebrates 25 Years of Impact at New York Gala, Honoring Industry Leaders News Provided By 100 Women in Finance November 05, 2026, 19:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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