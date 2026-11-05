Mullins Law Group Named To Best Law Firms® For Third Consecutive Year In Transportation Law

Managing Partner William A. Mullins

Partner Crystal Zorbaugh

- William Mullins, Managing Partner of Mullins Law GroupWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mullins Law Group, PLLC (MLG), a Washington, D.C.-based transportation and railroad law firm, has been recognized for the third consecutive year in Best Law Firms, independently produced by Best Lawyers, as one of the best law firms in Washington, D.C. for Transportation Law. Best Law Firms highlights the top 3.8% of law firms nationwide.The 17th edition of Best Law Firms is a trusted benchmark of legal excellence, and recognition is regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor. The rankings incorporate client feedback, peer evaluations, and leadership interviews. Research for this year's edition included more than 110,000 client references, 70,000 peer lawyers surveyed, and over 1,000 leadership interviews.“We're proud to be recognized for the third year in a row, and grateful to the clients and colleagues who took the time to share their feedback,” said William Mullins, Managing Partner of Mullins Law Group.Additionally, Mr. Mullins and Crystal Zorbaugh were individually recognized by Best Lawyers for their work in Transportation Law. It marks the 15th consecutive year that Mr. Mullins has been recognized by the organization, and the second consecutive year that Ms. Zorbaugh has been named to Best Lawyers: Ones to WatchAbout William A. MullinsMr. Mullins is a former Chief of Staff at the Interstate Commerce Commission, now the Surface Transportation Board (STB). He is the Founder and Managing Partner of Mullins Law Group PLLC, where his firm concentrates on all aspects of the transportation industry. He represents clients in proceedings before the STB, the Department of Transportation and its sub-agencies, such as the Federal Railroad Administration, the Department of Justice, and various US appellate and district courts.About Crystal M. ZorbaughMs. Zorbaugh is partner of Mullins Law Group, where her practice focuses on railroad transportation law and policy, transportation grant writing, regulatory compliance, and litigation. Ms. Zorbaugh has experience in addressing issues that arise before the Federal Railroad Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, the Railroad Retirement Board, and the Surface Transportation Board. Before becoming an attorney, Ms. Zorbaugh worked in the industry for 12 years as a legal assistant, paralegal, and law clerk.About Mullins Law Group, PLLCMullins Law Group, PLLC has a long history of experience in railroad law. Its attorneys lend expertise in the legal landscape of the railroad industry, offering unparalleled guidance and support as they assist clients in navigating today's transportation challenges.

Mullins Law Group

Washington D.C.

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Mullins Law Group Named to Best Law Firms® for Third Consecutive Year in Transportation Law News Provided By Mullins Law Group, Washington D.C. November 05, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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