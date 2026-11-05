Eritrea: Capacity-Upgrading Training For Teachers

The Culture and Education Office at the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan organized capacity-upgrading training for directors and teachers of the six Eritrean community schools in Port Sudan and its environs.

The training, provided by pedagogy experts from the Ministry of Education, covered classroom and school management, pedagogy, lesson planning, student performance evaluation, and other topics.

Noting that trained teachers nurture competent students, Mr. Bokretsion Habtemicael, head of Culture and Education Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan, commended the interest demonstrated by the trainees during the training program.

The concluding event of the training program, held on 29 October, was attended by heads of Eritrean communities, parents' committees, heads of educational institutions, and dignitaries from Sudan's Red Sea Region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.