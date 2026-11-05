Bank Of England's First Hike Since 2023 Unlikely To Be Last This Year

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Borrowers hoping the Bank of England's first rate rise since August 2023 is a one-off are likely to be disappointed, with a second increase before Christmas now a real prospect, warns the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green come as the Bank raised Bank Rate to 4% from 3.75% on Thursday, after inflation climbed to 3.5% in September, well above the 2% target.

He says:

He continues:

Businesses are already moving. The Bank's own survey of companies shows firms expect their prices to rise 3.3% over the next year, and 68% are planning increases of their own.

The economy is also proving tougher than feared. Unemployment fell to 4.7%, and GDP unexpectedly grew 0.1% in August.

Nigel Green notes:

Pressure inside the Bank has been building for months. Three members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted for a rise in both July and September, and the UK's main central bank peers have already started tightening.

He continues:

For savers, higher rates are likely to mean better returns on cash for longer. For borrowers and investors, it points to a prolonged period where the cost of money stays elevated.

Nigel Green concludes: